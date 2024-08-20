A new College Football 25 update was released this week, fixing various issues including disappearing scoreboards, vanishing Freshman, and more. Overall, there were four big fixes in this small update, that should hopefully reduce any issues console players are experiencing. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest College Football 25 Update patch notes.

College Football 25 Update Patch Notes – August 19th, 2024

Fixed an issue where the scoreboards would disappear during a game.

Fixed an issue for Offline Dynasty Files where Freshman Players were not shown in the player list for position changes

Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when performing an Onside Kick in both Online and Offline Dynasty mode

Fixed an issue where changing your schemes or playbooks would affect your players' archetype and OVR based on your choice in Offline Dynasty files

Firstly, the latest College Football 25 update finally fixed an issue revolving disappearing scoreboards. Before this update, the scoreboard would sometimes disappear for players in both online and offline matches. While not the worst thing, it's inconvenient, especially when you need to manage the clock at the end of a game. Fortunately, players won't have to deal with this issue any longer.

Speaking of things that disappear, let's talk about people. Before the update, freshman players sometimes disappeared from the player list for position changes in Offline Dynasty. So if you recruited a 4-star ATH, you were unable to use that player because you could never find them and change their position. Thankfully, that problem was swiftly resolved.

In terms of gameplay, the new update fixed a freezing issue when performing Onside Kicks. Imagine mounting up a massive comeback and needing an onside kick recovery to make a miracle happen. Now, imagine watching your game freeze during the kick. With the new College Football 25 update, that's thankfully no longer something you need to imagine.

Lastly, the update fixed an issue that changed player archetypes and OVRs based on what schemes or playbooks you changed. While you could potentially manipulate this to change specific players, it was an inconvenient bug. Now, changing a playbook should not change your player OVRs or archetypes.

Overall, that includes everything new from the latest College Football 25 update patch notes. We hope this update helps deliver a more pleasant and less buggy experience for players. Of course, expect more updates in the future as EA has listed known issues they plan to work on to improve the experience. We look forward to seeing more updates to make College Football 25 a better game.

