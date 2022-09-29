fbpx
College football fans are furious that ESPN will feature cut-ins to Yankees’ Aaron Judge at-bats again

ESPN cut into their college football coverage this past Saturday to feature the at-bats of New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, who was- at the time- chasing Roger Maris’ franchise record for the most home runs in a single season

Well, Judge has since tied the record, meaning he has made history, but also isn’t quite done yet. ESPN isn’t quite done cutting into their college football games to show Judge whenever he steps to the plate, as Andrew Marchand of the New York Post revealed the network’s plans.

And college football fans aren’t quite done being absolutely furious with ESPN for the decision. Here are some of their hilarious reactions.

Fans were treated to an exciting college football Saturday last week, though many expressed their frustrations with ESPN’s insistence to show Aaron Judge’s chase for Yankees history. Well, it’s going to happen again, an occurrence that was brilliantly captured with this Twitter user’s reference to SpongeBob.

This Twitter user is hoping that Judge hits the historic home run, but certainly not because they’re a Yankees fan. And this user is looking forward to the tweets from college football fans when ESPN cuts-in to the baseball games this weekend.

But the best reactions came courtesy of College football Reddit on Twitter.

One fan only wants to hear about the Yankees if they get eliminated. Another illustrated the comical commentary that would occur during a wild Michigan State play immediately preceding an Aaron Judge at-bat.

One thing is for sure. All of these fans are sick of seeing Judge on their televisions.

