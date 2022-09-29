College football fans are furious that ESPN will feature cut-ins to Yankees’ Aaron Judge at-bats again

ESPN cut into their college football coverage this past Saturday to feature the at-bats of New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, who was- at the time- chasing Roger Maris’ franchise record for the most home runs in a single season

Well, Judge has since tied the record, meaning he has made history, but also isn’t quite done yet. ESPN isn’t quite done cutting into their college football games to show Judge whenever he steps to the plate, as Andrew Marchand of the New York Post revealed the network’s plans.

And college football fans aren’t quite done being absolutely furious with ESPN for the decision. Here are some of their hilarious reactions.

College football fans: “Please don’t make us watch Aaron Judge at bats during CFB games” ESPN: https://t.co/yNSCzMI9EC pic.twitter.com/5HZWavqtWz — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) September 29, 2022

Fans were treated to an exciting college football Saturday last week, though many expressed their frustrations with ESPN’s insistence to show Aaron Judge’s chase for Yankees history. Well, it’s going to happen again, an occurrence that was brilliantly captured with this Twitter user’s reference to SpongeBob.

This Twitter user is hoping that Judge hits the historic home run, but certainly not because they’re a Yankees fan. And this user is looking forward to the tweets from college football fans when ESPN cuts-in to the baseball games this weekend.

I am looking forward to the tweets from Kentucky fans who are really excited when ESPN cuts into the UK-Ole Miss game Saturday to show Aaron Judge try to hit #62 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 29, 2022

But the best reactions came courtesy of College football Reddit on Twitter.

Safe to say users aren't thrilled about the potential for more cut-ins. https://t.co/U8Oe64W7Bg pic.twitter.com/wuRpFqbl7N — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 29, 2022

One fan only wants to hear about the Yankees if they get eliminated. Another illustrated the comical commentary that would occur during a wild Michigan State play immediately preceding an Aaron Judge at-bat.

One thing is for sure. All of these fans are sick of seeing Judge on their televisions.