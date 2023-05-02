The College Football Playoff will change for the 2024 season, with the final season of the current format taking place in 2023, and the schedule in 2024 creates an unreal football weekend, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The semifinals for the 2024 and 2025 College Football Playoff will be played on Thursday and Friday ahead of NFL Wild Card weekend. The weekend looks like this:

Thursday: CFP semifinal

Friday: CFP semifinal

Saturday: NFL Wild Card weekend games

Sunday: NFL Wild Card weekend games

Monday: NFL Wild Card weekend game

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That is a marathon of football that you can spend your weekend on the couch to watch.

The new College Football Playoff format will expand the field to twelve, and prior reporting indicates that the games would begin on the third week of December, with one game on Friday and the other three on Saturday. The semifinals are on Thursday and Friday to avoid overlap with NFL Wild Card weekend.

The news of the schedule is a win for football fans, especially those who religiously watch both college football and the NFL. The goal has always been to expand the field to 12 teams for the 2024 season. There were some logistical questions to figure out, but now we know what the future of the College Football Playoff looks like. The first games that take place in the third week of December will be brand new. The semifinal games will feel the same, but take place on Thursday and Friday now, and the national championship game will be a standalone event, as it always is.