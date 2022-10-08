The Army Black Knights take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Check out our college football odds series for our Army Wake Forest prediction and pick.

The Army Black Knights have had a very difficult season to this point. They are 1-3, and their only win was against an FCS school, Villanova. Army has lost to Coastal Carolina, UTSA, and Georgia State, with two of those losses being at home in West Point. Army has allowed at least 31 points in all three of its losses, which has naturally reduced the margin of error for the Black Knights’ offense. Army’s best teams under head coach Jeff Monken have had great defenses which set the tone and enabled the offense to take advantage of short fields and grind down opponents with the running game. This Army team doesn’t have the kind of defense which can help the Black Knights put the squeeze on opponents by dominating time of possession and limiting the opponent’s amount of opportunities on offense. Army has to find solutions on defense if it is going to change the trajectory of its season and gain bowl eligibility in December.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons scored a very satisfying win over Florida State in Week 5. The Deacs had just lost to Clemson in overtime. Wake Forest played a very long and draining game, which was enough of a reason to think that a letdown at Florida State was going to occur. The fact that Wake lost the game to Clemson offered the possibility that the Demon Deacons would be depressed and deflated against Florida State. Wake was also banged up as well. Florida State was unbeaten and playing at home. So many aspects of that game cut against Wake Forest. So many pregame indicators suggested it would be a long day for the Deacs. Then the game began. Florida State rolled to a very easy early touchdown, and it seemed all the pregame prognostications about Wake Forest being completely spent were going to be proved correct.

Wake Forest fought back.

The Deacs shrugged off that sluggish start and comprehensively defeated the Seminoles on the road. Sam Hartman was brilliant at quarterback, but the Wake Forest defense also made crucial plays in the red zone. It was a complete team win for a group which restored its season and created the hope that it can win 10 games this year.

Army Black Knights: +16.5 (-106)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons: -16.5 (-114)

Over: 65.5 (-110)

Under: 65.5 (-110)

Why Army Could Cover the Spread

The Black Knights can control the ball against Wake Forest’s defense. There’s a reason Wake Forest was pushed to the limit by the Liberty Flames earlier this season. Wake Forest does not have a physically overpowering defensive unit. Army can keep the ball away from Sam Hartman, dictate the tempo, and reduce the number of possessions Wake’s offense receives in this game. That will be enough to cover the large spread.

Why Wake Forest Could Cover the Spread

Wake Forest has an offense which can repeatedly exploit Army’s defense. This is not a good matchup for a leaky Army secondary which has given up a lot of big plays this season. Wake has the quarterback and the receivers which can do a lot of damage against Army. In addition to all this, Army doesn’t have the passing game to threaten Wake Forest down the field.

Final Army-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

Wake Forest’s offense should score at least 45 points in this game. As long as Wake’s defense isn’t completely awful, the Deacs should pull away from Army and win comfortably.

Final Army-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest -16.5