The Boston College Eagles take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Check out our college football odds series for our Boston College Wake Forest prediction and pick.

The Boston College Eagles have had a luckless string of seasons after the pandemic. They have had absolutely rotten misfortune with offensive line injuries and other offensive injuries which have severely constrained what they are able to do on that side of the ball. Coach Jeff Hafley has recruited well in Chestnut Hill, and he goes about his business the right way, but injuries have crushed his program over the past two years. It’s a rare but real case of a head coach having a plan but never really getting a chance to see that plan get tested. Forget about the question of whether his plan can come to fruition; Hafley is watching injuries smother his team before any sort of plan can get off the ground. It is very hard to evaluate Hafley, which is frustrating both for him and the Boston College fan base, but it is the reality the Eagles have to deal with. It’s a very helpless and uncomfortable place to be. Boston College has lost to Virginia Tech and Rutgers, among other teams, this season. The team is still competing hard — it defeated Louisville — but it just doesn’t have many resources right now, and that’s impossible to deny.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons let Clemson get away earlier in the season, but instead of sulking about that loss and letting it hijack their season, the Demon Deacons have rebounded well. They won at Florida State to get their season back on track. If they can win this game against Boston College, they will take another step toward achieving the goal of entering November with only one loss. Wake would then get to play North Carolina State under favorable circumstances. The Wolfpack won’t have Devin Leary at quarterback; he has been knocked out for the season with an injury. Wake can win that game, then play North Carolina and Syracuse at home. The Deacs have a real shot at an 11-1 record, which could give them a New Year’s Six bowl bid. This program has a chance to achieve something significant over the next five weeks. This comes after a 2021 season in which the Deacs made the ACC Championship Game and overachieved on a large scale. Wake Forest needs to maximize what is left of quarterback Sam Hartman’s career. This team is in win-now mode, trying to create one more great memory before the music stops.

Why Boston College Could Cover the Spread

The spread is large, and Wake Forest could easily be caught looking ahead to the bigger games on its schedule. Boston College, as noted above, has not quit on its season. The win over Louisville showed a fighting spirit which offers reason to believe that if BC falls behind in this game, it won’t unravel. It will keep playing in the fourth quarter and will not let Wake blow out the Eagles.

Why Wake Forest Could Cover the Spread

Wake Forest has an offense which can repeatedly strike down the field. Boston College does not. Boston College does not have the weapons to score enough points to keep this game close. We know Wake will post a big number. It’s hard to see how Boston College can stay within contact and prevent the Demon Deacons from pulling away.

Final Boston College-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

Wake Forest is terrifically potent on offense, and Boston College has significant roster limitations. This is the recipe for a Wake blowout.

Final Boston College-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest -20.5