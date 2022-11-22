Published November 22, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Bowling Green Falcons will travel to take on the Ohio Bobcats in a Tuesday night MACtion college football matchup at Peden Stadium. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Bowling Green-Ohio prediction and pick.

Bowling Green has reached eligibility with a 6-5 record, winning their last contest against Toledo. After struggling to a 2-4 record out of the gate, the Falcons have won four of their last five games. The program has gone 5-2 in MAC play and can clinch a spot in the conference championship with a victory.

The Ohio Bobcats have gone 8-3 this season, with a 6-1 conference record. The team has won an impressive six games in a row. Head coach Tim Albin has rebounded the Bobcats following a disastrous 3-9 record in his first season since taking over for Frank Solich. A win in this one clinches a MAC Championship berth.

Here are the Bowling Green-Ohio college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Bowling Green-Ohio Odds

Bowling Green Falcons: +7 (-110)

Ohio Bobcats: -7 (-110)

Over: 54.5 (-115)

Under: 54.5 (-105)

Why Bowling Green Could Cover The Spread

Matt McDonald has been great in his third year as the starting quarterback at Bowling Green, completing 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,422 yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. McDonald has also rushed for a touchdown. Jaison Patterson leads the team with 543 rushing yards, scoring one touchdown. Ta’Ron Keith has also rushed for a touchdown. Harold Fannin, Jr. leads the team with four rushing touchdowns.

The Falcons have totaled 1,162 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Ohio has surrendered 143.8 rushing yards per game to their opponents. Odieu Hilaire leads the team with 51 catches for 696 yards and six touchdowns. Tyrone Broden ranks second with 392 yards and five touchdown catches. Keith ranks third with four touchdown catches. Ohio has allowed 312.3 passing yards per game to opponents. Bowling Green has averaged 24.7 points and 343.1 yards per game.

Bowling Green has struggled on defense, allowing 32.8 points and 424.0 yards of offense per game to opponents. The Falcons have registered nine interceptions as a team, but Ohio has thrown just four. Karl Brooks has registered an impressive 10 sacks on the season to lead the team, while Demetrius Hardamon is second with six sacks. Bowling Green has totaled 37 sacks as a team while Ohio has allowed 21 to opponents.

Why Ohio Could Cover The Spread

Kurtis Rourke is continuing the family tradition at quarterback, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,256 yards with 25 touchdowns and four interceptions. Rourke also ranks second on the team with four rushing touchdowns. Sieh Bangura leads the team with 788 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. The Bobcats have totaled 1,519 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns as a team. Bowling Green has allowed 160.7 rushing yards per game to opponents. Sam Wigsluz leads the team with 65 catches for 794 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jacoby Jones ranks second with 598 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Ohio has thrown for 3,350 passing yards and Bowling Green is allowing 263.3 passing yards per game. The Bobcats have averaged 33.6 points and 442.6 yards of offense per game.

Ohio’s defense has struggled, allowing 30.7 points and 456.1 yards of offense per game. The Bobcats have sacked their opponents 28 times, led by four and a half from Bryce Houston. Bowling Green has allowed 33 sacks by their opponents. Ohio has intercepted eight passes this season, and Bowling Green has thrown seven picks.

Final Bowling Green-Ohio Prediction & Pick

This is a fun quarterback matchup that should produce a ton of points. Ohio at home (5-0) is a pretty sure bet this season.

Final Bowling Green-Ohio Prediction & Pick: Ohio -7 (-110), over 54.5 (-115)