The California Golden Bears are looking to make strides in the 2023 season. We are here to share our college football odds series by making a California over-under win total prediction and pick while previewing their season.

It was another bad season for the Golden Bears as things fell apart quickly after a promising start. Initially, Cal looked like they might have a good season as they won their first two games. But they suffered a 24-17 loss to Notre Dame. However, they beat Arizona 49-31 to stand at 3-1 entering the fifth week. Things went sour quickly when they fell 28-9 to Washington State. Unfortunately, it was the start of a seven-game losing streak that spiraled their season out of control. It ended with a 35-28 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

Cal suffered their third losing season in a row. Moreover, it was the 13th season in a row that the Golden Bears have endured a losing record in the Pac-12. They have plenty of work to do to avoid making it the 14th season in a row.

Justin Wilcox returns to helm the Golden Bears for his seventh season. Significantly, he has endured some struggles, piloting Cal to a 30-36 record. It has not been easy for the coach as he has dealt with a struggling offense and a defense that has suffered a lot. Regardless, he still has a chance to turn them around. Cal has brought in some transfers that might help improve the team. Furthermore, they have a new offensive coordinator.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 5.5 wins: +118

Under 5.5 wins: -148

Why California Can Win 5.5 Games

Cal has a new leader in town running the offense. Coincidentally, it is a familiar name. Jake Spavital is back in Northern California after Texas State fired him. Now, he hopes to replicate a feat he accomplished back in 2016 when he helped oversee an offense that was the best in the Pac-12. While he did not succeed as a head coach, his offensive mind is second to none, and he can do so much for this group.

Sam Jackson is the newest wildcard in the bunch after transferring from TCU. Significantly, he is a quarterback that can run and pass while finding receivers all over the field. Jackson will hope to repeat the success he attained last season when he led TCU to the National Championship. Now, he brings his duel-threat ability to the Golden Bears and will look to improve this offense. Jackson has a speedy deep threat in wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter. However, the rest of the offense is relatively unknown, and Jackson will have to do a lot.

The defense will get an upgrade as Nohl Williams transfers over from UNLV and Patrick McMorris comes over from San Diego State. Significantly, they join a defense that has Jackson Sirmon, who had 104 tackles last season, and David Reese, who had 322 tackles over four seasons before missing last season.

California will win six games because of a new dynamic quarterback. Also, they will also have an improved defense.

Why California Can Not Win 5.5 Games

Cal still has issues. Significantly, they lost their leading receiver Michael Sturdivant, who transferred to UCLA. The Golden Bears will look to replace his production, as he caught 65 passes for seven touchdowns. Also, Cal must fix the offensive line. The starters return but must do a better job of protecting their new quarterback. However, the offensive line is not the only issue.

The defense allowed 429 yards per game. Furthermore, the one negative against the new offensive coordinator is that the offense is too fast. It means that the defense will spend a lot of time on the field. Moreover, the defense generated almost no pass rush in 2022, with only 19 sacks. But they have a big piece in Rocky Correia, who must showcase his power. Additionally, the defense must do better on third down. Significantly, they were 4-1 when holding teams to under 40 percent on third down. But they were 0-7 when allowing more than 40 percent.

The schedule does not do them any favors. First, they head to the Pacific Northwest to face Washington State on September 23. Then, they host Oregon State on October 7. The Golden Bears travel to Utah for a showdown on October 14 before a date with USC. Next, they travel to Oregon before ending the season with UCLA. It is a difficult schedule they must overcome.

California will not win six games because they have too many questions on defense. Moreover, Jackson does not have help on offense.

Final California Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The deck is stacked against the Golden Bears. Therefore, expect another season of struggles, despite a new, dynamic quarterback.

