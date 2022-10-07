College Football Odds: Clemson vs. Boston College prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022

The Clemson Tigers take on the Boston College Eagles. Check out our college football odds series for our Clemson Boston College prediction and pick.

The Clemson Tigers faced their moment of truth earlier in this 2022 college football season, and they responded well. They trailed Wake Forest by a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Week 4 game. Their margin for error was extremely small. They had to play well in the final few minutes of regulation to avoid losing. They did that, took the game into overtime, and won. They faced a lot of in-game adversity and pressure and aced their test. A confident team carried the momentum from that win into the next week against North Carolina State. Clemson’s defense, which struggled against Wake Forest, was magnificent in a strong, commanding win over the Wolfpack. Clemson has beaten its top two challengers in the ACC Atlantic Division in consecutive weeks. Barring something truly improbable, the Tigers are going to reclaim their division championship and return to the ACC Championship Game. Now the test becomes winning out and making the College Football Playoff, where the Tigers had played each year from 2015 through 2020. This isn’t a dominant Clemson team, but it is a resourceful Clemson team which has found urgent answers to important questions in big moments this season.

Boston College is living through a nightmare season. The Eagles have been hit hard by offensive line injuries which have had a domino effect on the offense. It isn’t hard to understand or piece together: An injured offensive line has harmed the Boston College rushing attack, and it has taken time away from the passing game. No component of the offense has worked this season. Plays don’t have a chance to develop, and good defensive personnel will steadily overwhelm Boston College’s makeshift O-line. Boston College needed its frontline starters to be healthy this year, and that has simply not happened. The Eagles need to recruit depth into their program and make smart acquisitions in the transfer portal as well. This season figures to be a long, hard slog for Boston College, given all the limitations this team currently faces. There is no quick fix (except for playing Louisville, but the Eagles can’t face the Cardinals multiple times; they can do so only once).

Here are the Clemson-Boston College NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Clemson-Boston College Odds

Clemson Tigers: -20.5 (-110)

Boston College Eagles: +20.5 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

Why Clemson Could Cover the Spread

The Boston College Eagles are terrible. They beat Louisville, but UL is a below-average team. Boston College has already suffered bad losses to Rutgers and Virginia Tech this season. The Eagles do not have an offensive line which is healthy enough or talented enough to handle Clemson’s defensive line. This is a physical mismatch in the trenches, and Clemson doesn’t have to open up the playbook or take big chances to establish dominance in this game. Clemson is better, and Clemson doesn’t have to take risks in order to assert its superiority.

Why Boston College Could Cover the Spread

Clemson could be ripe for a comedown in this game. After two intense, emotional, draining wins over Wake Forest and North Carolina State, the Tigers might relax and lose focus here. That’s Boston College’s big hope in the attempt to pull off a major upset.

Final Clemson-Boston College Prediction & Pick

The physical difference between these teams is enormous. Clemson can use a simple game plan and still dominate.

Final Clemson-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Clemson -20.5