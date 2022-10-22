The Duke Blue Devils take on the Miami Hurricanes. Check out our college football odds series for our Duke Miami prediction and pick.

The Duke Blue Devils are having a good season under first-year coach Mike Elko. However, that season — even though it has surpassed expectations through seven games — could be headed for a brutal ending if the Blue Devils can’t find a way to win two more games. Duke is 4-3 through seven games, a lot better than anyone expected. Elko shows signs of breathing new life into a Duke program which overachieved under previous coach David Cutcliffe but had plainly run out of steam — and ideas — the past three years. Yet, if Duke — which was 4-1 after five games — can’t win six games and go to a bowl, it will feel like a noticeable disappointment.

Duke has had two very winnable games slip through its fingers in recent weeks. The Blue Devils lost to Georgia Tech 23-20, and then fell to North Carolina by a 38-35 score on a late touchdown by the Tar Heels. Duke is competitive in every game, but it has failed to close the door in its last two games. Elko has to find a way to get his players to make the extra defensive stop and make the extra plays needed to provide the winning difference.

Miami has been a huge disappointment this season under head coach Mario Cristobal, but the good news for the Hurricanes is that most of their three losses have occurred outside the ACC. They lost to Texas A&M and Middle Tennessee, leaving only one ACC game — North Carolina — in their loss column. Miami is still very much in the hunt in the ACC Coastal Division, and if the Canes can make needed course corrections in the second half of their season, they could still wind up in the ACC Championship Game and create a season which represents a building block for the program in Cristobal’s first season.

The big problem for Miami has been its offense. Tyler Van Dyke entered the 2022 campaign with a lot of hype and fanfare, but he simply hasn’t played very well. Miami has struggled to score 30 points with Van Dyke on the field. One huge injury for the Canes has been to receiver Xavier Restrepo. He was Van Dyke’s security blanket, a trusted target on third downs and when plays devolve into impromptu scramble situations. Van Dyke depended on Restrepo more than a lot of people ever suspected, and that one absence has been a crusher for Miami’s offense. Van Dyke started last week’s game against Virginia Tech on a strong note, leading Miami to early scores and a lead the Canes were able to preserve, but the team still scored just 20 points, which is not likely to win most of the games the team will play over the next several weeks.

Here are the Duke-Miami NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Duke-Miami Odds

Duke Blue Devils: +9.5 (-105)

Miami Hurricanes: -9.5 (-115)

Over: 57.5 (-112)

Under: 57.5 (-108)

Why Duke Could Cover the Spread

The Miami offense is just not very potent. Duke should definitely be able to keep this game close enough to the extent that it can cover what looks like a large spread. Miami beat Virginia Tech by only six points, and most people would likely say that Duke is a better team than Virginia Tech.

Why Miami Could Cover the Spread

The Hurricanes’ ability to win at Virginia Tech — even though the game was ugly and close — might unlock this team’s confidence and begin a new and better segment of the team’s season. Meanwhile, Duke couldn’t beat Georgia Tech, which just lost to Virginia. That says something about how limited the Blue Devils are. Miami might be ready to win big here.

Final Duke-Miami Prediction & Pick

Miami has to prove it can blow the doors off an ACC Coastal Division opponent before being picked to cover a large spread.

Final Duke-Miami Prediction & Pick: Duke +9.5