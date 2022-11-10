By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

Published 6 hours ago



The East Carolina Pirates will travel to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in a Friday night college football matchup at Nippert Stadium. With that said, we are continuing our college football odds series and making our East Carolina-Cincinnati prediction and pick.

East Carolina has gone 6-3 this season, including a current three-game winning streak. The Pirates have gone 3-2 in conference play. Last time out, East Carolina beat BYU 27-24. Head coach Mike Houston’s team will head to a bowl game for the second season in a row.

Cincinnati has gone 7-2, including a 4-1 mark in conference play. The Bearcats have gone undefeated 4-0 at Nippert Stadium. Head coach Luke Fickell has won 55 games as the head coach at Cincinnati, including bowl appearances in four straight seasons, now five with their current win total.

Here are the East Carolina-Cincinnati college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: East Carolina-Cincinnati Odds

East Carolina Pirates: +5.5 (-106)

Cincinnati Bearcats: -5.5 (-114)

Over: 52.5 (-108)

Under: 52.5 (-112)

Why East Carolina Could Cover The Spread

Holton Ahlers has been a great option for East Carolina, completing 69.9 percent of his passes for 2,632 yards with eighteen touchdowns and only five interceptions. Ahlers is also tied for second with five rushing touchdowns. Keaton Mitchell leads the team with 863 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Rahjai Harris is third on the team with 238 rushing yards and is tied for second with five rushing touchdowns. East Carolina has totaled 1,534 rushing yards and nineteen touchdowns as a team. Isaiah Winstead leads the team with 64 catches for 871 yards, catching three touchdowns. CJ Johnson is second with 702 receiving yards and leads the team with seven touchdown catches. Ryan Jones ranks second on the team with four touchdown catches. East Carolina has averaged 32.6 points and 467.2 yards of offense per game.

East Carolina’s defense has been decent, allowing 23.2 points and 391.0 yards of offense per game. Julius Wood leads the team with 54 tackles and is tied for the team lead with two interceptions. Shaundre Mims leads the team with four sacks, and the Pirates have totaled 22 sacks as a team. Jireh Wilson, Malik Fleming, and Wood all have intercepted two passes to tie for the team lead. Wood has returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown.

Why Cincinnati Could Cover The Spread

Ben Bryant, who is back after a year at Eastern Michigan, has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,358 yards with eighteen touchdowns and six interceptions. Charles McClelland leads the team with 727 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Corey Kiner is second with 298 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The Bearcats have totaled 1,210 rushing yards and fifteen touchdowns as a team. Tyler Scott leads the team with 686 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches. Josh Wyle and Nick Mardner each rank second with three rushing touchdowns. Cincinnati has averaged 33.2 points and 408.8 yards of offense per game.

Cincinnati’s defense has been solid, holding opponents to 21.0 points and 322.6 yards of offense per game. Ivan Pace, Jr. leads the team with 96 tackles, eighteen tackles for loss, and eight sacks. Jabari Taylor ranks second with three and a half sacks. Cincinnati has totaled 32 sacks as a team. Arquon Bush and Ja’Von Hicks each have two interceptions to tie for the team lead. Hicks and Deshawn Pace have each returned an interception for a touchdown.

Final East Carolina-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

Two veteran quarterbacks and explosive offenses should lead to a ton of points. Cincinnati continues their home-field dominance.

Final East Carolina-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati -5.5 (-114), over 52.5 (-108)