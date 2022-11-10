By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Fresno State Bulldogs will travel to take on the UNLV Rebels in a Friday night college football matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With that said, we are continuing our college football odds series and making our Fresno State-UNLV prediction and pick.

Fresno State has gone 5-4 this season, including an impressive 4-1 record in Mountain West play. After an ugly four-game losing streak in the beginning of the season, the Bulldogs have ripped off four straight victories, including a 55-13 beatdown of Hawaii last Saturday.

UNLV has gone 4-5, including a 2-3 record in the Mountain West conference. After winning four of their first five games, the Rebels are on a current four-game losing streak, with three losses of double-digits. UNLV has already doubled their win total from last season.

Here are the Fresno State-UNLV college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Fresno State-UNLV Odds

Fresno State Bulldogs: -9.5 (-112)

UNLV Rebels: +9.5 (-108)

Over: 60.5 (-110)

Under: 60.5 (-110)

Why Fresno State Could Cover The Spread

Jake Haener is back after a scary ankle injury, missing over a month. In five games this season, Haener has completed 74.3 percent of his passes for 1,575 yards with eleven touchdowns and three interceptions. Jordan Mims leads the team with 800 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Malik Sherrod ranks second with 321 rushing yards, adding two touchdowns. The Bulldogs have totaled 1,222 rushing yards and seventeen touchdowns as a team. Jalen Moreno-Cropper leads the team with 664 receiving yards, hauling in three touchdown catches. Nikko Remigio leads the team with four touchdown catches, totaling 548 receiving yards. Erik Brooks has also hauled in three touchdown catches. Fresno State has totaled 29.2 points and 409.9 yards of offense per game, but those numbers should improve with Haener returning.

Fresno State has allowed 22.9 points and 364.6 yards of offense per game. Levelle Bailey leads the team with 63 tackles, including five and a half for a loss. David Perales has been an absolute force, sacking opposing quarterbacks eight times to pace the team in that category. Fresno State has totaled 21 sacks on the season. Cameron Lockridge leads the team with two interceptions.

Why UNLV Could Cover The Spread

Doug Brumfield has been solid, completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 1,438 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Brumfield missed some time with a concussion, playing in seven games. Aidan Robbins leads the team with 706 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Brumfield is second with five rushing touchdowns. Courtney Reese is second with 357 rushing yards but has not scored a touchdown on the ground. Ricky White leads the team with 44 catches for 547 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Kyle Williams is tied for the team lead with four receiving touchdowns. Nick Williams ranks second with 324 receiving yards. UNLV is averaging 26.0 points and 347.9 yards of offense per game.

UNLV’s defense has struggled a bit, allowing 28.0 points and 377.1 yards of offense per game. Austin Ajake leads the team with 96 tackles, including nine for a loss and four sacks. Ajake also has intercepted two passes. Adam Plante, Jr. leads the team with five sacks, while the Rebels have totaled 23 sacks. Nohl Williams and Cameron Oliver are tied for the team lead with three interceptions. The Rebels have totaled thirteen interceptions as a team.

Final Fresno State-UNLV Prediction & Pick

Haener returning is a huge boost for Fresno State. UNLV’s losing streak will continue after this one.

Final Fresno State-UNLV Prediction & Pick: Fresno State -9.5 (-112), over 60.5 (-110)