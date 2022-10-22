The Memphis Tigers take on the Tulane Green Wave. Check out our college football odds series for our Memphis Tulane prediction and pick.

The Tulane Green Wave have authored one of the better and more impressive stories of the 2022 college football season, but now we find out if they can write a truly special book, one which contains a spectacular ending and a grand stage for the school. Tulane went unbeaten in the 1998 season under then-head coach Tommy Bowden and offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez. The Green Wave didn’t get to play in a big-time bowl, however. They had to settle for the Liberty Bowl.

This year, Tulane has a real shot at the AAC championship and the Group of Five championship. If the Green Wave can keep winning the games they are supposed to win — and this is one of them — they would earn a spot in the AAC Championship Game, very possibly against Cincinnati. That game, if it happens, would give Tulane a chance to win the Group of Five championship and go to the prestigious Cotton Bowl.

Tulane in a New Year’s Six bowl? It’s not likely, but it sure is possible. Beating Memphis is a necessary step for the Green Wave and head coach Willie Fritz. They stumbled once this year, against Southern Mississippi. They can’t afford another one if they want to play for really big prizes at the end of the season.

Memphis has had a brutal two-game stretch leading into this contest versus Tulane. The Tigers blew a 26-7 third-quarter lead at home against Houston and lost 33-32 in the final seconds. That simply should not happen, but the Tigers imploded and could not maintain their composure late in that game. Then Memphis lost a four-overtime battle to East Carolina, 47-45. It marked the second straight year that Memphis lost by fewer than three points to the Pirates. Memphis is locked in a negative cycle in which it makes just enough bad plays to lose. There’s a lot of good in each Memphis game, but the bad outweighs the good by a slight — and decisive — margin. If Memphis wants to make something of its season and salvage this 2022 campaign, it needs to play a complete 60-minute game without the devastating lulls which have marked the past two contests.

Why Memphis Could Cover the Spread

The Tigers were good enough to take a 19-point lead over Houston, a team Tulane barely defeated by three points earlier this season. Memphis has been in position to win games; it just hasn’t finished the job. The margin between victory and defeat is not that large for Memphis. When you then realize that Memphis is getting over a touchdown on the spread in this game, it seems like a good bet to think that Memphis can cover. The real problem for the Tigers is not covering, but actually winning the game outright.

Why Tulane Could Cover the Spread

If the Green Wave can get a good start to this game, a Memphis team coming off a draining four-overtime game could lose faith, and Tulane can get on top of this contest, putting the boot on Memphis’ throat.

Final Memphis-Tulane Prediction & Pick

Tulane might win outright, but the Green Wave have largely been playing close to the competition in the AAC. Memphis’ problem has not been covering spreads as an underdog; the Tigers’ problem has been winning games. They’ll be close at the end and will cover. Whether they win outright is the real question.

