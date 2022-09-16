The Michigan State Spartans take on the Washington Huskies. Check out our college football odds series for our Michigan State Washington prediction and pick.

This is one of the most interesting games of Week 3, for a lot of different reasons. For one thing, Washington has looked better than most people expected. It’s true that the hire of Kalen DeBoer as head coach was viewed as a very positive development for the Huskies. DeBoer did a good job as Indiana’s offensive coordinator and then as Fresno State’s head coach. He was a natural choice to replace Jimmy Lake. The idea that DeBoer will succeed at Washington makes sense. The surprise is that he might be ahead of schedule, getting more out of the Huskies in Year 1 than most people anticipated. This Michigan State game will show whether Washington truly is ahead of schedule, but through two games, there are reasons to think the Huskies are exceeding expectations.

Washington blew out Kent State in Week 1. That in itself was not remarkable. However, Kent State’s defense outplayed Oklahoma’s offense for two and a half quarters in Week 2. That made everyone sit up and take notice. If Washington could light up a defense which played well against Oklahoma, maybe U-Dub is better than we thought.

The other reason this game is so fascinating: The line has moved a lot since it opened. Michigan State was a three-point favorite at the open, but the line has moved six and a half points in Washington’s direction. What is the public seeing here? Is the public right, or is this shift to Washington an overreaction? We can’t wait to find out.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Michigan State-Washington College Football odds.

College Football Odds: Michigan State-Washington Odds

Michigan State Spartans: +3.5 (-118)

Washington Huskies: -3.5 (-104)

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

Why Michigan State Could Cover the Spread

The Washington renaissance is oversold. Kent State treated the Oklahoma game as the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity it was, pouring all its energy into that contest. Michigan State is the first truly physical, rugged, deep team Washington will have faced in 2022, and that will be a significant adjustment for the Huskies. Did Kent State truly prepare Washington for Michigan State? It’s reasonable to harbor some doubts. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker values size in his linemen. MSU has the bigger physical mashers up front. That will prove decisive in a game where neither quarterback is likely to dominate.

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

One obvious point to make is that Washington quarterback Michael Penix used to play for Kalen DeBoer when DeBoer was at Indiana. The coach and quarterback know how to work together. They have a good relationship, and the Washington offense has been competent through the first two games of the season. The added point to make here is that Penix is familiar with Michigan State, having played in the Big Ten. This gives UW an advantage it wouldn’t have possessed if its starting quarterback did not have prior experience in the Big Ten.

Final Michigan State-Washington Prediction & Pick

People seem to want to believe in Washington, given that the line moved from MSU -3 to Washington -3.5 during the week. Washington has to prove it belongs before it receives that level of respect. Take Michigan State, which won 11 games and a New Year’s Six bowl last season.

Final Michigan State-Washington Prediction & Pick: Michigan State +3.5