College Football Odds: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022

The Oklahoma Sooners will travel to Lincoln to take on the struggling Nebraska Cornhuskers in a college football matchup on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our College football odds series, which includes an Oklahoma-Nebraska prediction and pick, laid out below.

Oklahoma has emerged from a tumultuous offseason to open the season 2-0 with Dillon Gabriel at the helm of an explosive offense. Brent Venables was a defensive mastermind during his time with Clemson, and now is getting his first chance as a head coach with Oklahoma.

Nebraska has struggled mightily this season, ultimately firing head coach Scott Frost after losing to Georgia Southern 45-42. Frost went 16-31 in his tenure at the helm of his alma mater, a disappointing turn in a storied career. Now Mickey Joseph, another former Nebraska quarterback, will take over as interim coach.

Here are the Oklahoma-Nebraska CFB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFB Odds: Oklahoma-Nebraska Odds

Oklahoma Sooners: -10.5 (-110)

Nebraska Cornhuskers: +10.5 (-110)

Over: 65.5 (-118)

Under: 65.5 (-104)

Why The Sooners Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma has undergone some major changes at the quarterback position since last year, losing both Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams to transfer. Now, Dillon Gabriel, a new transfer from UCF, is the starting quarterback for the Sooners’ offense. Gabriel has thrown for 529 yards and five touchdowns this season with no interceptions. In 28 career games across four seasons, Gabriel has thrown for 75 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions. On the ground, Gabriel has rushed for nine touchdowns in his career. A veteran like Gabriel is perfect to lead the offense of a first-year coach like Venables.

Eric Gray, a one-time four-star prospect at Tennessee, is now in his second season with Oklahoma. Gray leads the team with 173 rushing yards, while Marcus Major has rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns. The team has totaled five rushing touchdowns. Marvin Mims leads the team with ten catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Brayden Willis also has hauled in two touchdown catches. Oklahoma is averaging 39 points per game and 461 yards per game.

Oklahoma’s defense has impressed, allowing just eight points per game to their opponents, and allowing just one touchdown. Danny Stutsman leads the team with 21 tackles, and Billy Bowman has 20 tackles. Stutsman has registered four tackles for loss, second on the team. Reggie Grimes leads the team with five tackles for loss and four sacks, accounting for nearly half of the team’s nine sacks. As a unit, Oklahoma has totaled 23 tackles for loss. Justin Harrington and Gentry Williams each have intercepted a pass.

Why The Cornhuskers Could Cover The Spread

Nebraska has endured a lot under Scott Frost, but now will be led by fellow alum Mickey Joseph. Casey Thompson, a Texas transfer, is the starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Thompson has thrown for 548 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions, adding a rushing touchdown. Anthony Grant leads the team with 290 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while the team has totaled 354 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Trey Palmer leads the team with ten catches and 150 receiving yards. Three different Cornhuskers have caught a touchdown pass.

Luke Reimer leads the team with 22 tackles, one of six Cornhuskers with double-digit tackles on the season. The team has only racked up two sacks this season. A turnaround from Mickey Joseph on the defense would go a long way towards improving the team.

Final Oklahoma-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma simply will be too much for Nebraska to handle, no matter how big of a boost they will get from an interim coach.

Final Oklahoma-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma -10.5 (-110), over 65.5 (-118)