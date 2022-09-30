College Football Odds: Oregon State vs. Utah prediction, odds and pick – 10/1/2022

An intriguing Pac-12 matchup this Saturday will be on tap as the Oregon State Beavers will attempt to upset the Utah Utes for the second consecutive year this weekend. With that being said, it is time to take an exclusive peek at our college football odds series, where our Oregon State-Utah prediction and pick will be unveiled.

After nearly pulling off the massive upset in a narrow defeat at home to USC by a score of 17-14, the Beavers shot themselves in the foot with costly turnovers down the stretch that ultimately prevented them from knocking off the seventh-ranked Trojans. Nevertheless, Oregon State sits at a very impressive 3-1 and they seem to be one of the top teams this season within the Pac-12 Conference.

Without question, the Utes’ opening-season loss in the Swamp against Florida ignited some fire underneath Utah, as they have reeled off three straight blow-out wins to cap off their non-conference schedule. Now looking ahead of their conference slate, the Utes are eager to run the table and have a chance at the Pac-12 crown and maybe even a possible College Football Playoff berth.

Here are the Oregon State-Utah college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon State-Utah Odds

Oregon State: +10.5 (-114)

Utah: -10.5 (-106)

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread

Even though the Beavers came up just short against USC, Oregon State is a program on the rise under Smith’s leadership and his ability to get the best out of his players. No doubt about it, the Beavers are in the midst of a brutal two-game opening conference schedule between two of the more premier programs in the Pac-12 in USC and Utah. Obviously, OSU will have its hands full on both sides of the ball.

In order to cover the spread against the Utes on Saturday, the Beavers will use a similar game plan of success to what they used in their upset of Utah a year ago. In that one, Jonathan Smith’s troops mustered up 468 yards of offense and only turned the ball over one time.

Even though the ‘Beavs only scored 14 points last week against an average Trojans defense, this is still an offense that is averaging 37.8 points per game. It will be up to junior QB Chance Nolan to shake off his four-interception outing last week and instead look like the dynamic signal-caller he was against Montana State when he shredded the Bobcats for four touchdown passes and 68 points on offense.

The biggest thing to watch for will be the Beavers’ run defense versus the powerful Utah running game. At first glance, Oregon State has been a middle-of-the-pack defensive unit that has allowed 150 yards per game on the ground, and they will be facing a very physical Utes offensive line that can create multiple running lanes for their halfbacks. It will be priority number one for the Beavers to be stout against the run and force the Utes to third-and-longs.

Why Utah Could Cover The Spread

Yes, the Utes may be closing in on a top-five ranking if it wasn’t for a costly turnover at the end of the game versus Florida, but it certainly appears that that gut-punch of a loss hasn’t affected Utah in the games following. Not to mention, but surely the sour taste that was left in Utah’s mouth after Oregon State had their way with the Utes a season ago will be fresh in the minds of every player and coach that experienced that defeat.

On paper, it is hard to question that Utah is the better overall team from a talent standpoint. Not only that, but the Utes have been as consistent as they come with Kyle Wittingham coaching in his 18th year as Utah’s head coach. Over the years, Whittingham has established a blue-collar approach in the trenches of the offensive and defensive lines. This is where Utah wins their football games, as they often are able to dominate the Time of Possession and wear down opposing defenses and offenses by the fourth quarter.

Not to mention, the Utes are led by a talented and steady field general in Cam Rising, who has completed 67% of his passes while already having thrown for ten touchdown passes through the air. Rising is the type of quarterback that rarely turns the ball over, which is always a tremendous trait for someone to have under center at any level of football. Additionally, look for the touchdown-king himself in RB Tavion Thomas to stand out as he has already found the end zone four times this season.

Final Oregon State-Utah Prediction & Pick

Against a much stronger offensive line in the Utes, the Beavers won’t be able to drop men into coverage and get pressure with four guys up front as they did against USC. Not only that, but Utah’s swarming defense is only giving up 244 yards per game and should be able to halt the Beavers’ offense in their tracks. When the dust settles in this one, Utah will have covered the spread.

Final Oregon State-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah -10.5 (-106)