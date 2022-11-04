College Football Odds: Oregon vs. Colorado prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

The #8 Oregon Ducks (7-1) visit the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday. The kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET. Below we continue our College Football odds series with an Oregon-Colorado prediction and pick.

Oregon is 7-1 and in a prime position to make a run at the College Football Playoff. Their lone loss came in ugly fashion in a week one beatdown curtsey of Georgia, but since then they have been red-hot. The Ducks have notable wins over BYU and UCLA and are fresh off a 42-24 throbbing of Cal. Oregon has done their backers well this season, covering six of eight games. They’ve also been an over machine with six games going over.

Colorado has been atrocious this year. They’ve won just one game against Cal but have otherwise been beaten by every team on their schedule. They’ve suffered six 20-point losses and predictably have been a terrible team to back betting-wise. The Buffaloes are just 2-6 against the spread. There has been value in their matchups through the total, however, as six of their eight games have gone over. Colorado is coming off a 42-34 loss to Arizona State.

Here are the Oregon-Colorado college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon-Colorado Odds

Oregon Ducks: -31.5 (-110)

Colorado Buffaloes: +31.5 (-110)

Over: 62.5 (-115)

Under: 62.5 (-105)

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread

Oregon has been a machine of late. They have won seven consecutive games after dropping their season opener and are in a three-team race with UCLA and USC to win the Pac-12.

The Ducks’ offense is led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix transferred from Auburn and has made an immediate impact in the Pac-12. The senior is fourth among quarterbacks in both passing yards (277.6 per game) and touchdowns (20). He also leads the conference in rushing touchdowns with 11 and has run for 441 yards- demonstrating his danger as a dual-threat quarterback. Nix is completing 72.3% of his passes and has thrown just five interceptions this season.

While Nix captains the ship, his crew of playmakers shouldn’t be understated. The Ducks have two running backs averaging 6.4 yards per carry in sophomores Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington. Oregon’s offense does a good job splitting carries between the two, as Irving’s 89 attempts just barely edge Whittington’s 74. Both backs have been heavily involved in the passing game as well. Last week they combined for eight catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Outside of the backs, Nix has a number of capable receivers but two stand-alone. Wide receiver Troy Franklin has been his g0-to guy all season. The sophomore has caught 38 passes for 595 yards and five touchdowns. While he’s coming off a down game against California, Franklin has shown his ability to step up in big games such as his eight-catch, 132-yard, two-touchdown performance against UCLA.

When the Ducks get into the red zone, however, Nix has his eyes on one guy: tight end Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson has just 20 catches on the year but five of them have gone for touchdowns. He’s been quiet after four scores in the first three weeks, but expect Nix to look Ferguson’s way when they get inside the 20.

Why Colorado Could Cover The Spread

Things have not gone well for the Buffaloes this season. Picked to finish last in the Pac-12, they’ve largely confirmed preseason expectations. Colorado is last in both offense and defense in the Pac-12 – a concerning formula to say the least.

Colorado can only hope to cover through the air. Quarterback JT Shrout has had an up-and-down season for the Buffaloes but is coming off two of his better performances against Arizona State and Oregon State. The Tennessee transfer has thrown for 729 yards this season but hasn’t been very efficient. He’s completed just 43% of his passes and holds a 5:4 touchdown to interception ratio.

The Buffaloes run their offense primarily through the legs of junior running back Deion Smith. Smith has run for 354 yards and two touchdowns this season. He is coming off his best game of the season last week where he amassed 111 yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts.

If there is any hope in Colorado covering a massive spread, it’s that Oregon has only beaten a team by 30 points once this season. Their defense is stout against the run but very suspect through the air. The Buffaloes actually have an average pass offense which could be a reason for a cover against an Oregon secondary 11th in the Pac-12 in yards allowed.

Final Oregon-Colorado Prediction & Pick

This is a massive spread but honestly, it may be too low. Oregon is rolling right now and Colorado is, well, arguably the worst team in Division 1. Hammer the Ducks

Final Oregon-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Oregon -31.5 (-110)