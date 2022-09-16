College Football Odds: South Florida vs. Florida prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022

The South Florida Bulls will travel to take on the in-state Florida Gators in a primetime college football matchup on Saturday night in Gainesville. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a South Florida-Florida prediction and pick, laid out below.

South Florida has gone 1-1 in the young season, losing to BYU in the season opener before taking care of FCS Howard 42-20 in the second game of their season. Head coach Jeff Scott is in his third season as the head coach at South Florida, suffering to a 4-19 record.

Florida impressed in their season-opening win against Utah but lost to Kentucky in their second game 26-16. New head coach Billy Napier still has the fanbase brimming with optimism, as he has rejuvenated a program that was stifled under former head coach Dan Mullen.

Here are the South Florida-Florida college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

South Florida Bulls: +24.5 (-115)

Florida Gators: -24.5 (-105)

Over: 60.5 (-108)

Under: 60.5 (-112)

Why South Florida Could Cover The Spread

New starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon has not exactly lived up to expectations in his first season with USF, throwing two interceptions with no touchdowns this season. Last season at Baylor, Bohanon threw for 18 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. In addition, Bohanon ran for 323 yards and nine touchdowns. Brian Battle leads the team with 119 rushing yards, adding two touchdowns. As a team, South Florida has totaled 326 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Xavier Warren leads the team with 12 catches and 170 receiving yards. While Bohanon has struggled to keep the ball away from opponents, no Bull has hauled in a touchdown pass. South Florida is averaging 31.5 points per game this season and has scored nine touchdowns.

The defense has struggled, surrendering nearly 500 yards per game in the first two games. Opponents have outscored South Florida 70-63. Five Bulls have registered double-digit tackles, led by senior defensive back Mekhi LaPointe’s 15. As a unit, South Florida has registered 18 tackles for loss and four sacks on the season. The defense has also intercepted two passes this season. LaPointe and Jayden Curry are the two Bulls to intercept a pass.

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

Florida has one of the most impressive quarterbacks in the conference in Anthony Richardson. An early season Heisman candidate, Richardson has thrown for 311 yards and two interceptions after struggling with Kentucky last week. Richardson has also rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Montrell Johnson, Jr. leads the team with 137 rushing yards, adding a touchdown. Trevor Etienne has also rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown. Ricky Pearsall leads the team with 106 receiving yards, while Xavier Henderson has totaled 12 catches. The team is averaging 22.5 points per game, and 365 yards of offense while scoring five total touchdowns.

Florida’s defense has surrendered 26 points in both games, although one resulted in a victory over Utah. Trey Dean leads the team with 21 tackles on the season, including two and a half tackles for loss. Seven Gators have totaled double-digit tackles. The team has recorded three sacks of opposing quarterbacks and two interceptions. A fearsome pass rush has accounted for 12 quarterback hits on the season. Defense has not been the issue, as Florida has outgained their opponents on average in the first two games.

Final South Florida-Florida Prediction & Pick

Florida should not have any real problem in this one.

Final South Florida-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida -24.5 (-105); Under 60.5 (-112)