The Stanford Cardinal take on the Washington Huskies. Check out our college football odds series for our Stanford Washington prediction and pick.

Stanford last played in the Pac-12 Championship Game in 2017. The Cardinal were the best program in the Pac-12 from 2012 through 2015. They won the conference title three times in that four-year sequence, making three Rose Bowls and winning two of them. The program has clearly lost its luster and its national relevance under head coach David Shaw. Something needs to be done. Shaw responded this past offseason by pulling in one of his better recruiting classes at Stanford. There is ample reason to believe that in 2023 or 2024, the Cardinal will be really good again. In 2022, however, it’s an open question as to whether the Trees can grow tall and strong.

Relative to this game against Washington, the question is whether these new and exciting Stanford recruits can evolve quickly enough in the season to give David Shaw the boost in production and quality that he needs. Week 4 is still relatively early in the season. Stanford’s crop of freshmen might not evolve until late October or early November. We saw that the Stanford growth curve wasn’t quick enough to handle USC and Lincoln Riley in Week 2. Will it be any different with Washington, a team which has announced itself as a Pac-12 title contender by hammering Michigan State last week?

Washington was not discussed as a top-tier Pac-12 title threat in the offseason. The program was a total mess last year under coach Jimmy Lake, who was subsequently fired. New coach Kalen DeBoer had to completely remake the program, much as Lincoln Riley is trying to transform USC in one year. Riley, though, had Caleb Williams at quarterback. People were a lot less sure about new Washington quarterback Michael Penix, whom DeBoer worked with at Indiana two years ago. Penix has had an injury-laden career. His best level of football has emerged very occasionally, but health problems prevented him from finding consistency.

Against Michigan State last week, DeBoer unleashed Penix on the Spartans in an authoritative, explosive performance. Washington was potent, physical, and diverse in its offensive attack. The Huskies not only looked good; they looked imposing. If this is the Washington team we are going to see on most occasions this year, UW has a real chance to become a factor in the Pac-12 race.

Here are the Stanford-Washington NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Stanford-Washington Odds

Stanford Cardinal: +13.5 (-108)

Washington Huskies: -13.5 (-112)

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

Why Stanford Could Cover the Spread

The Cardinal learned a lot from the USC game. Stanford saw what elite speed can do to its defense. David Shaw will make adjustments and will have his team prepared. On offense, quarterback Tanner McKee, a legitimate NFL draft prospect, gives the Cardinal a really good chance of being able to work the ball down the field and hit big plays, which will keep Stanford in this game for 60 minutes. The Cardinal will cover the spread.

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

After seeing UW thrash Michigan State with an attack which was both physical and graced with quick-strike capability, it’s clear that Kalen DeBoer is the right coach for the Huskies, and that Michael Penix works really well with him, given their previous association at Indiana. This offense is better than what Chris Petersen had at Washington. Stanford’s promising, young recruits won’t evolve early enough in the season to solve the problems Washington will pose.

Final Stanford-Washington Prediction & Pick

Washington looks like the real deal. Stanford might be good later this year, but the Cardinal aren’t there just yet. Washington wins comfortably.

Final Stanford-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington -13.5