College Football Odds: TCU vs. Kansas prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022

The TCU Horned Frogs will travel to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in a Saturday afternoon Big 12 college football matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a TCU-Kansas prediction and pick, laid out below.

TCU enters this one undefeated with a 4-0 record, including a huge 55-24 upset of rival Oklahoma last Saturday. Sonny Dykes has reinvigorated a program that seemed to be a bit stagnant in the final years of the Gary Patterson era. This matchup may be tricky on the road and in a huge letdown spot.

Kansas football is undefeated at 5-0. There were no typos in that sentence. Please take some time to let that sink in. Head coach Lance Leipold is one win away from doing the impossible and taking Kansas to bowl eligibility. Last time out, Kansas won a 14-11 slugfest against Iowa State.

Here are the TCU-Kansas college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: TCU-Kansas Odds

TCU Horned Frogs: -7 (-105)

Kansas Jayhawks: +7 (-122)

Over: 68.5 (-110)

Under: 68.5 (-110)

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

Quarterback Max Duggan is a borderline star, and will make yet another start in this one. Duggan is completing 75 percent of his passes, totaling 997 yards, eleven touchdowns, and no interceptions this season. In fact, no TCU quarterback has thrown an interception, which goes a long way in explaining the 4-0 record. Duggan has also added 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Kendre Miller leads the team with 386 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Emari Demercado ranks second with 182 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Taye Barber leads the team with 208 receiving yards, catching one touchdown pass. Derius Davis, Savion Williams, and Jared Wiley all have caught two touchdowns which put them tied for the team lead. TCU is averaging an impressive 48.5 points per game and 549.5 yards of offense per game.

TCU’s defense has allowed opponents to score 22 points per game, allowing 368.5 yards of offense per game. Johnny Hodges leads the team with 25 tackles, including three for loss. Dee Winters leads the team with three and a half sacks and five tackles for loss. TCU has sacked their opponents nine times. Josh Newton leads the team with two interceptions, while two others have each recorded one.

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread

What year is it?? Kansas football may be back (sorry Texas fans). Jalon Daniels has rewarded the coaching staff’s trust with 983 yards, eleven touchdowns to just one interception, and a 68 percent completion percentage. Daniels is also the team’s leading rusher with 335 yards and is tied for the lead with five touchdowns. Devin Neal ranks second with 333 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Daniel Hishaw Jr. is tied for the team lead with five rushing touchdowns. Kansas has punched the ball over the goalline 16 times on the ground. Luke Grimm leads the team with 19 catches for 208 yards and is tied with Mason Fairchild for the team lead with two receiving touchdowns. Kansas is averaging 41.6 points per game.

Kansas has held their opponents to 24 points per game in five games. Rich Miller leads the team with 38 tackles, including one and a half for loss. Lonnie Phelps leads the team with seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Kansas has racked up an impressive 15 sacks of opposing quarterbacks. Cobee Bryant leads the team with two interceptions, including an 86-yard pick-six.

Final TCU-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Final TCU-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas +7 (-122), over 68.5 (-110)