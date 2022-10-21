The Texas Longhorns take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Check out our college football odds series for our Texas Oklahoma State prediction and pick.

The Texas Longhorns are a mysterious team. Is this a team with a very high ceiling which is just about to roar into high gear and maximize its potential, or is this an inconsistent team with a gifted quarterback whose youth is going to show up a lot in the coming weeks, and who probably needs one more year to become great? It’s a fascinating debate.

Quinn Ewers is the highly-touted quarterback who created a buzz when he transferred from Ohio State to Texas. Making a high-profile jump from one blue-blood program to another will always grab headlines. Joe Burrow, one must remember, transferred from Ohio State to LSU, and that transfer worked out really well for him. Was Ewers going to follow in Burrow’s footsteps? This question did not refer to having a national championship career and gaining superstardom, but certainly in terms of making a name for himself and being able to author a fundamental turnaround at a proud Texas program which has been suffering ever since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game loss to Alabama.

Ewers and Texas suffered a bad break when Ewers got hurt against Alabama in Week 2. The Longhorns almost beat Alabama without Ewers, which seemed to indicate that the Longhorns had grown up as a team. However, a loss to Texas Tech a few weeks later undercut that notion. Ewers came back to the lineup and has led Texas to a few wins, but he did struggle against Iowa State. Is that a sign of natural growing pains which will recede in the coming weeks and enable Ewers to be better than ever? Or, is it an indication that Ewers will continue to play like a freshman, riding the ups and downs of the college game while he gains experience and tries to build his knowledge base for 2023? This is the pair of questions at the heart of the Texas season and any attempt to evaluate how dangerous (and good) the Longhorns truly are.

Oklahoma State should be on top of the Big 12, but the Cowboys aren’t. They blew leads of 24-7 and 30-16 to TCU last week, falling to the Horned Frogs in double overtime by a score of 43-40. Oklahoma State had complete control of the game until midway through the fourth quarter, when the Pokes allowed two late touchdowns and could not control the ball or score any points to win the game in regulation. OSU is suffering from the loss of Jim Knowles, the elite defensive coordinator who went to Ohio State in the offseason. Last year under Knowles, OSU would not have lost that game. At any rate, the Pokes have to find a way to bounce back in this game against Texas.

Here are the Texas-Oklahoma State NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas-Oklahoma State Odds

Texas Longhorns: -6.5 (-105)

Oklahoma State Cowboys: +6.5 (-115)

Over: 60.5 (-110)

Under: 60.5 (-110)

Why Texas Could Cover the Spread

If Quinn Ewers plays well, he becomes a top-five quarterback in the country. Ewers can torch the Oklahoma State secondary, which faltered late in the loss to TCU.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover the Spread

If Ewers is not on top of his game, Texas becomes a very ordinary team. Oklahoma State is playing at home and badly needs this win. Motivation and urgency should both help the Cowboys in this game.

Final Texas-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

This pick comes down to whether you are personally sold on Texas under Steve Sarkisian. We’re not sold.

Final Texas-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State +6.5