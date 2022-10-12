College Football Odds: UL Lafayette vs. Marshall prediction, odds and pick – 10/12/2022

The UL Lafayette Rajun Cajuns (2-3) take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-2) in some weekday Sun Belt action. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 ET. Below we continue our College Football odds series with a UL Lafayette-Marshall prediction and pick.

UL Lafayette is 2-3 this season but has lost three straight games after starting 2-0. The Rajun Cajuns are coming off a much-needed bye week. In their last appearance on October 1st, they lost on a last-second field goal to South Alabama: 17-20. UL Lafayette is 0-2 in conference play thanks to their loss to UTSA and a week-four loss to UL Monroe.

Marshall enters this matchup with a 3-2 record. They, too, are coming off a bye week. The Thundering Herd made headlines after their week two upset of then-8th ranked Notre Dame, but dropped back-t0-back games to Bowling Green and Troy. In their last matchup before the bye week, Marshall took care of Gardner-Webb: 28-7.

Here are the UL Lafayette-Marshall college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UL Lafayette-Marshall Odds

UL Lafayette: +10.5 (-112)

Marshall: -10.5 (-108)

Over: 46.5 (-114)

Under: 46.5 (-106)

Why UL Lafayette Could Cover The Spread

The Rajun Cajuns have struggled to replicate last season’s success thus far in 2022. UL Lafayette had their 2nd best season in school last year – finishing 16th in the final AP Poll. However, they have had particular trouble finding a replacement for last year’s starting quarterback Levi Lewis. Lewis was the school’s all-time leader in touchdowns and thus far UL Lafayette has relied on a dual approach in replacing the Cajun legend.

Two quarterbacks have split time for the Cajuns through five regular season games. Sophomore Chandler Fields has operated as the prototypical starter for UL Lafayette, but the Cajun coaching staff hasn’t been shy in utilizing backup Ben Wooldridge. It hasn’t exactly been a 50/50 split, but it’s more than just an occasional spell. The Fresno State transfer Wooldridge has completed 65% of his passes for 440 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Fields has gotten nearly 20 attempts more than Wooldridge but has been less efficient. For the season Fields has completed 57% of his passes for 608 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. Neither quarterback has given the Cajun coaching staff much confidence in naming an every-down starter. No matter who the starter is, though, they’ll be locked in on one main guy on the outside.

Receiver Michael Jefferson has flashed enormous potential in his now-five college seasons. This year, however, he seems motivated to finally capitalize on it. The 6’4″ senior had a 12-touchdown season back in 2019 with Alabama State but didn’t get a ton of opportunity upon transferring to UL Lafayette. He’s taken advantage of his chances this season. Through 5 games Jefferson’s caught 20 passes for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns. He’s coming off a quiet outing in their more recent loss to South Alabama but against a stout Marshall run defense the Cajuns will be turning to him early and often on Wednesday night.

Why Marshall Could Cover The Spread

Marshall captured arguably their biggest victory in franchise history early this season when they visited then-8th-ranked Notre Dame in week two. Marshall ran all over the Fighting Irish in that game – something they’ve done all season long. In their huge win, Marshall ran for 219 yards. For the season the Thundering Herd averaged 224 rushing yards per game (good for 15th in all of College Football). Their potent rushing attack is spearheaded by senior running back Khalan Laborn.

Laborn is a former five-star recruit who transferred to Marshall this spring from Florida State. He’s an incredible story (he was dismissed from the football team in 2020 following a violation of team rules but finished his degree before transferring) but an even more incredible player. Laborn is 4th in the country in rushing yards with 731 and he’s tacked on 8 touchdowns as well. He’s coming off his best game of the season – a 35 rush, 191 yards, and 2 touchdown performance in Marshall’s win over Gardner Webb. UL Lafayette allows nearly 130 yards rushing per game and has given up 116, 227, and 146 yards rushing in their three losses. No one on UL Lafayette’s defense can slow down Laborn – giving backers confidence they’ll be able to maintain a lead once they get one.

The Thundering Herd’s run game is their biggest advantage but their defense will be a major factor in whether or not they cover a 10.5-point spread. Marshall has allowed just 16 points per game and only 280 yards of total offense. They’ve only allowed more than 21 points once this season.

Final UL Lafayette-Marshall Prediction & Pick

If Marshall can follow the script and pound the ball on the ground they should have no problem taking care of a sputtering UL Lafayette team. The Thundering Herd rush attack is too potent for the Rajun Cajun’s to slow down – making this an easy pick.

Final UL Lafayette-Marshall Prediction & Pick: Marshall Thundering Herd -10.5 (-108)