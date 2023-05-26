The college football season is a little more than three months away, but FanDuel has us covered with plenty of win total odds for the upcoming season. Check out our college football odds series as we give a Utah Football over/under win total prediction and pick.

The Utes are fresh off a Pac-12 championship and they are looking to repeat in 2023. There are many familiar faces on the Utah roster, but some massive departures as well. Utah has been consistently good lately, so there is a lot of hype surrounding this team. Below we will give our win total prediction and pick for the Utes.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 8.5 wins: +104

Under 8.5 wins: -128

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Utah Can Win 8.5 Games

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cameron Rising. That is it. Rising led Utah to their Pac-12 title last season and he is back again in 2023. In 2022, Rising threw for over 3,000 yards and completed 64.68 percent of his passes. He finished the season with 26 touchdown passes, eight interceptions and he also rushed for over 500 yards and six touchdowns. Rising can get it done with his arm and legs which makes him incredibly dangerous. Utah lost to UCLA, Oregon and Florida last season, but they did beat USC twice and easily handled the rest of their conference opponents thanks to Rising. With Rising leading the offensive charge once again, Utah is a threat to be a top-10 nationally ranked team and repeat as Pac-12 champs.

Looking at their schedule, Utah should be able to beat Weber State, Arizona State, Arizona, Oregon State, Cal and Washington. That is six wins right there. The other teams they play are Baylor, Florida, Oregon, Colorado, USC and UCLA. Of those, they just have to win three. Colorado is going to be interesting this year and nobody knows how good they will actually be, but Utah can be expected to beat them. Baylor had a bad season last year, but Utah has to travel to them. Utah beat USC twice last year, but Caleb Williams is never going to be an easy matchup. Nonetheless, Utah should be able to win at least three of those six games.

Why Utah Can Not Win 8.5 Games

The Utes lost Dalton Kincaid to the draft and he was Utah’s leading with 890 yards. The Utes do return their second leading pass catcher, but losing Kincaid is a huge hit. Rising loves his tight ends and the receivers are the second or third reads for him. Utah will need a tight end to really step up this season. The receivers are not bad, but Kincaid took a lot of pressure off them in 2022. If the tight end play is subpar in 2023, it can allow the opposing safeties to help out on the outside and not have to worry about the tight end position.

If Utah loses four regular season games, the over is dead. Oregon and UCLA were two of their losses last season and those should be two very tough games again this year. They also play Florida to open up the season once again, but it is at home. That does not matter, though. Florida will be a tough game for Utah and they lost to the Gators in last season’s week one. Utah will also have to try and beat Caleb Williams again this year. He is going to be a heisman favorite and will give Utah a lot of trouble, just as he did in 2022. These four games can go either way and if Utah does not play well, they could easily find themselves on the losing end of them.

Final Utah Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Cameron Rising is very good and he is capable of leading the Utes to another Pac-12 title. They have talent at the running back position and their recievers have potential. Utah does have holes to fill with the loss of their top tight end and defensive back. Utah will need some help in those two spots, but they have the depth chart to get it. It is hard to bet against a team that has been so successful. This whole season will depend on how they do when they play Florida and Baylor in the first two weeks of the season. However, having to make a prediction and pick, I expect the Utes to go 9-3 this season and hit the over.

Final Utah Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (+104)