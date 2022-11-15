Published November 15, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Western Michigan Broncos will travel to take on the Central Michigan Chippewas in a Wednesday night MACtion college football matchup. Let’s continue our college football odds series and make our Western Michigan-Central Michigan prediction and pick.

Western Michigan has suffered through a 3-7 season, losing two straight games. In MAC play, the Broncos have gone 2-4. In games away from Kalamazoo, the Broncos have gone 2-3. The two-game losing streak featured losses by a combined seven points. It has been that type of season for the Broncos.

Central Michigan has gone 4-6 this season, including a 3-3 mark in MAC play. The Chippewas are riding the momentum of a two-game winning streak, defeating Northern Illinois and Buffalo. With two games remaining, two victories will secure bowl eligibility for the Chippewas.

Here are the Western Michigan-Central Michigan college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Western Michigan-Central Michigan Odds

Western Michigan Broncos: +10.5 (-106)

Central Michigan Chippewas: -10.5 (-114)

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

Why Western Michigan Could Cover The Spread

Treyson Bourguet is the new starting quarterback for the Broncos, starting the last three games. Bourguet has completed 52.2 percent of his passes for 499 yards with two touchdowns and just one interception. Sean Tyler leads the team with 719 rushing yards and is tied for the team lead with five touchdowns. La’Darius Jefferson is tied for the team lead with five rushing touchdowns. The Broncos have totaled 1,246 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as a team. Central Michigan has allowed 138.6 rushing yards per game and 17 touchdowns to opponents. Corey Crooms leads the team with 50 catches for 725 yards and five touchdown catches. No other Bronco has caught more than one touchdown. Western Michigan has totaled 1,832 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns this year. Opponents have averaged 231.0 passing yards against Central Michigan this season, throwing for 18 touchdowns. The Broncos have averaged 19.6 points and 307.8 yards of offense per game this season.

Western Michigan’s defense has not been great, allowing 26.5 points and 364.1 yards of offense per game. The Broncos have sacked their opponents 25 times, led by six and a half from Corvin Moment. Keni-H Lovely and Delano Ware are tied for the team lead with two interceptions, while the Broncos have totaled seven as a team. Central Michigan has only thrown six interceptions.

Why Central Michigan Could Cover The Spread

Daniel Richardson has been solid, completing 56.3 percent of his passes for 1,988 yards with 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Lew Nichols III leads the team with 561 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Jase Bauer ranks second with four rushing touchdowns. Bert Emanuel, Jr. is second on the team with 323 rushing yards, scoring three touchdowns. The Chippewas have totaled 1,605 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns as a team. Western Michigan has allowed 143.5 rushing yards per game and 16 touchdowns to opponents. Carlos Carriere leads the team with 509 receiving yards, hauling in two touchdown catches. Joel Wilson leads the team with six receiving touchdowns, ranking second with 445 receiving yards. The Chippewas have totaled 2,335 passing yards and 16 touchdowns as a team. Western Michigan has allowed 220.6 passing yards per game and 14 touchdown passes. Central Michigan is averaging 26.8 points and 394.0 yards of offense per game.

The Chippewas’ defense has struggled, allowing 28.8 points and 369.6 yards of offense per game. The team has totaled 29 sacks as a team, led by an impressive nine and a half from Thomas Incoom. Western Michigan has surrendered 34 sacks to opponents. Trey Jones has totaled half of the team’s interceptions with two passes picked off. Western Michigan has thrown 12 interceptions, so there could be more opportunities in this one.

Final Western Michigan-Central Michigan Prediction & Pick

Central Michigan has a better quarterback, and neither defense is good enough to keep this total under.

Final Western Michigan-Central Michigan Prediction & Pick: Central Michigan -10.5 (-114), over 49.5 (-110)