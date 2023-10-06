Welcome to another weekend of college football! This weekend, bettors have an early holiday gift: An opportunity to back Alabama for just three points against an unranked opponent. It's also shaping up to be a great weekend for the service academies. Stay tuned to our college football odds series for more on betting around the NCAA.

All college football odds courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boston College-Army Odds

Boston College: +2.5 (-102)

Army: -2.5 (-120)

Boston College’s recent failure to cover against one of the worst teams in the country doesn’t give me much confidence in them heading into this matchup. Boston College is actually listed as an underdog this week to a service academy, something that we rarely see. Perhaps even more surprisingly, I actually like Army not only to win this game but to cover the fairly low spread.

This shouldn’t come as much surprise, but Army loves to run the football. Until BC proves that they can slow down a strong rushing attack, I don’t trust them to keep Army’s ground attack contained.

If Army is able to run the ball at will, they should be able to control the clock, impose their will, and play the game on their terms. This will make it extremely difficult for BC to win, a situation they have found themselves in frequently so far this season.

Boston College-Army Pick: Army -2.5 (-120)

College Football Odds: Alabama-Texas A&M Odds

Alabama: -1.5 (-112)

Texas A&M: +1.5 (-108)

How often do we get a chance to take Alabama as a less than three-point favorite, particularly against an unranked team?

The Crimson Tide haven’t lived up to their fearsome reputation so far this season, but Nick Saban knows his team cannot afford another loss, and fears about Bama’s downfall are completely exaggerated and overblown. A tough loss against a top-ranked team and less-than-stellar performances against lesser teams are not reasons to believe that things are falling apart for Saban’s crew.

Bama will be prepared for this game, they are the better team by far and they will not allow themselves to suffer a loss at the hands of an unranked team. If they did, it would be a brutal loss that would be virtually unexplainable to the College Football Playoff committee and would likely result in Alabama almost certainly missing an opportunity to play for a national title this winter.

Alabama-Texas A&M Pick: Alabama -1.5 (-112)

College Football Odds: North Texas-Navy Odds

North Texas: +5.5 (-106)

Navy: -5.5 (-114)

Neither team has performed exceptionally well against the spread this season, but one team has to win in this matchup, and I believe Navy will win and cover the spread. I think they will win by at least two touchdowns, a fairly comfortable margin of victory that will render the spread irrelevant.

North Texas had had a tough start to their season, struggling to defeat Louisiana Tech and losing to FIU. The Mean Green have had a rough go of it on defense, and if Navy can get going offensively, particularly on the ground, they should be able to take the fight to the Mean Green and control the game.

If Navy can impose their will and win the time of possession battle, they should have little to no problem winning this football game.

North Texas-Navy Pick: Navy -5.5 (-114)

College Football Odds: Colorado-Arizona State Odds

Colorado: -4.5 (-104)

Arizona State: +4.5 (-118)

I would love to take Colorado on the moneyline if it dropped to something more reasonable, likely in the -150 to -170 range. -200 is just a bit too much for me.

After putting up a much more competitive showing than I expected from them against the powerhouse, that is US C, Colorado is on my radar, and I believe that they will be competitive in most games this season.

They may not quite be ready to compete with the top players, but Arizona State is a team that they should be able to hold their own against and win fairly comfortably.

Shedeur Sanders is an electrifying talent with both his arm and his legs, and even without Travis Hunter Colorado should still be able to win this game.

Colorado-Arizona State Pick: Colorado -4.5 (-104)