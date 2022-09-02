College Football Playoff presidents drop huge 12-team expansion bombshell

The CFP Board of Managers have reportedly decided to implement a 12-team college football playoff format, per college football writer Pete Thamel. Ross Dellenger later reported that the date of implementation is expected to be in either 2024, 2025, or 2026.

The idea of an expanded playoff format has been floated around over the past couple of years. College football playoff expansion will provide an opportunity for further exposure.

The details of the 12-team format are still being ironed out. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg revealed further insight into when college football may officially utilize the 12-team format.

“Several sources told me Thursday that 2024 would be very difficult to pull off for expanded CFP. Could see 2025 as a likelier option. If it’s 2026, everything just starts over with a new format. As one source just said, ‘We will try and make it happen soon.'”

They would prefer to implement the new format sooner rather than later. But there are obstacles standing in the way which could prevent that from occurring. As Rittenberg stated, the odds of the college football playoff format expanding in 2024 seems unlikely. Nevertheless, expansion is going to happen. This is major news that will catch every program’s attention.

According to The Athletic, this new format will feature the 6 highest-ranked champions and 6 highest-ranked at-larges.

There will be pros and cons of this new format. But the majority of fans will appreciate the chance for non-powerhouses to reach the playoffs. Making the playoffs in a 4-team format with juggernauts such as Alabama and Georgia standing in the way is difficult. But sneaking into a 12-team college football playoff will generate plenty of underdog storylines.