In a bit of surprising news on Wednesday, former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden expressed interest in returning to the sidelines—but this time, potentially as a college football coach, according to Brando Marcello of CBS Sports.

“Yeah, I'm interested in coaching,” Gruden said during a recent interview. “My dad was a college coach, I was a college coach at Pitt, my wife was a cheerleader at Tennessee when I met her. H**l yeah, I'm interested in coaching. I know I can help a team, I know I can help young players get better, and I know I can hire a good staff, and that's the only thing I can guarantee. But yeah, I'm very interested in coaching at any level, period.”

Gruden resigned from the Raiders in 2021 after leaked emails containing controversial, offensive comments led to his abrupt departure, severely tarnishing his public image. Since then, the former Super Bowl-winning coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has maintained a relatively low profile, aside from a recent appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp.

The notion of Gruden potentially stepping into the college football world is bound to pique the interest of some athletic directors. But would he seriously commit to a college role this time? Over the years, Gruden has been linked to a few major college football vacancies. He was reportedly in the mix for the Tennessee Volunteers head coaching job in both 2008 and 2012 and was briefly rumored to be a candidate for the Miami Hurricanes job in 2010. However, none of these rumors materialized into actual coaching stints.

Now, as Gruden hints at his desire to return to coaching, it raises the question: which college programs might be willing to take a chance on the 61-year-old? Let's explore a few schools that could consider giving him a look.

Let the Grumors begin!

Florida Gators

One of the most desperate Power 4 teams currently in need of a new head coach is the Florida Gators. No coach at the FBS level has a hotter seat than Billy Napier. Now in his third season, Napier has struggled, with a 12-16 record, and the Gators suffered yet another embarrassing defeat last weekend, losing 33-20 to Texas A&M.

After striking out on their last four coaching hires, Florida football is in dire need of making a splash with their next head coach. Jon Gruden, with his name recognition and extensive NFL experience, is definitely an enticing option. His ties to the state of Florida, having won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, would also add some familiarity. However, questions loom large for any program considering Gruden.

First, there’s the matter of whether the game has passed him by. Gruden, now in his 60s, has never been a head coach at the college level. Additionally, the controversy surrounding his resignation from the Raiders following the email scandal could make any potential hire a PR challenge for Florida—or any school. While Gruden certainly brings name value, the risks involved will make it a carefully weighed decision for any program.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman managed to keep his job after a disappointing 4-8 season in 2023, which followed a 7-6 year and a promising 9-4 campaign before that. Currently sitting at 2-1, with their one loss coming in a barnburner against Oklahoma State, the Razorbacks are trying to regain some footing in a tough SEC landscape.

The Arkansas job has never been one of the SEC’s premier roles. With just three SEC title game appearances and no conference championships to their name, the program doesn’t carry the same allure as some of its more successful conference counterparts. However, Jon Gruden could potentially change that narrative.

Gruden’s name alone would undoubtedly bring a spotlight to Fayetteville, similar to what Deion Sanders has done at Colorado. While Gruden’s personality and coaching style might not mirror Sanders', his NFL pedigree could attract top talent to Arkansas. The real question is whether Gruden could successfully lure elite recruits to Fayetteville, a town not traditionally known for landing high-profile prospects.

South Florida Bulls

The University of South Florida (USF) is currently not deficient in the head coach department, as Alex Golesh has made significant strides in his short tenure with the Bulls. Now 9-7 overall and sitting at 2-1 this season, Golesh’s impact has been undeniable, especially considering the team's showing against Alabama, where they kept pace with the Crimson Tide for much of the game.

Before Golesh’s arrival, South Florida had been struggling, failing to post a winning season in four years and tallying just one win in the entire 2022 season. His quick turnaround of the program is already drawing attention, and if the Bulls continue to improve this season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Power 4 programs attempt to lure him away in the near future.

Should that happen, South Florida football would be left searching for a new coach, and Jon Gruden’s name could emerge as a tantalizing option. Gruden's return to the very city and stadium where he won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers would add a fascinating layer to the story. It would be a full-circle moment, with Gruden potentially revitalizing a program–and his career.

Why Jon Gruden would be a perfect college football coach in 2024

What makes the timing of Jon Gruden’s expressed interest in becoming a college head coach particularly intriguing is the current landscape of the sport. With the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, teams involved in the postseason will be playing well into late January, a significant shift from the past. Traditionally, schools look to make coaching hires as early as possible to allow new coaches to assemble their staff and solidify recruiting classes. However, the new playoff format presents a challenge for programs that may be interested in assistant coaches–or even head coaches–from playoff-bound teams, as those coaches will be tied up during their team’s playoff run.

Gruden, currently without any coaching commitments, is free from these constraints, which gives him a distinct advantage for schools in need of a head coach. Any program looking to make an immediate hire can bring him in without worrying about playoff obligations, making him a more attractive option in a competitive coaching market. This advantage could see Gruden become a serious candidate for schools seeking a quick turnaround and a big-name hire.