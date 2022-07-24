3 teams that must still take a run at Cavs RFA Collin Sexton in 2022 NBA free agency

Where will Cleveland Cavaliers restricted free agent Collin Sexton end up during 2022 NBA free agency?

For most of last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers were among the biggest Eastern Conference surprises. They had a great start to their 2021-2022 campaign, at least up until late January.

Now yes, everything fell apart at the conclusion of the season, but there should still be some excitement around the squad going into 2022–2023. Right now, the team’s major remaining task this summer is to decide what to do with former lottery pick Collin Sexton.

The most interesting free-agent conversation of the summer? Collin Sexton, @johnhollinger writes. “I’m fascinated to see where this ends up.” Top 25 rankings: https://t.co/VqZ5h7NKNr pic.twitter.com/gFYWnxUrQB — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) June 8, 2022

Since he has developed into one of the NBA’s top scoring guards and an effective 3-point shooter, losing Sexton would be somewhat of a setback for Cleveland.

At least until recently, the Cavaliers have been hesitant to satisfy his demand for starter-level pay. If he won’t agree to a long-term agreement, they’ll eventually have to decide whether to move him or even allow him to play for the qualifying offer. Doing so will make Sexton an unrestricted free agency after next season.

This is the toughest and most crucial decision point for the Cavaliers right now. In either case, Sexton’s market might heat up shortly, or even once the Kevin Durant brouhaha has reached a resolution.

We look at three clubs that ought to look into signing and dealing for Sexton based on that supposition.

*Watch NBA Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Where might Collin Sexton end up?

3. New York Knicks

One of the few clubs that can afford to pay Collin Sexton “starter money” is the New York Knicks. The Cavs star should be their next target even if they already have Jalen Brunson and R.J. Barrett.

According to reports, Donovan Mitchell is now being sought after by New York, but the Utah Jazz are demanding a king’s ransom in exchange.

Sexton would be a great alternative if the Knicks’ Mitchell dreams don’t materialize. One guy who could actually be packaged in a deal for Sexton is Frenchman Evan Fournier.

The reality is Sexton may make for a respectable backup player for the Knicks. He rounds out a three-headed perimeter attack along with Brunson and Barrett.

This is especially true if the Knicks decide to move on from Julius Randle, as has been rumored.

Sure, this might give the Knicks a pretty tiny backcourt, but it wouldn’t diminish their offensive potency.

2. Utah Jazz

Following the Rudy Gobert deal, people expected the Utah Jazz to remain steadfast and assemble a team around Donovan Mitchell. Everything changed, however, the Jazz opened the doors to bids on Mitchell’s services.

It’s clear that the Jazz are going for a total rebuild, and Sexton could be a part of that.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Jazz have previously considered dealing for seasoned veteran Mike Conley. This makes it possible for the Jazz to send him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Collin Sexton.

In reality, the Cavaliers would probably be better served by a less expensive wing creator like Clarkson given that they already have Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio. Still, Sexton’s skill-set gives the Jazz more juice and explosiveness on the offensive end.

1. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks must be frantically working behind the scenes to rebuild the backcourt after losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in free agency. The Mavs cannot afford to begin the following season with a weaker squad after making a run to the Western Conference Finals.

The mavs should sign Collin Sexton. He is young and good. With Luka, he would be even better. He is still in the free agency and he would fit well… don't miss this opportunity please. #NBAFreeAgency #lukadoncic #NBA pic.twitter.com/DxJAPlRCFz — Antho (@antho_pain) July 22, 2022

That would be a complete catastrophe. The signing of Christian Wood was a fantastic start to the offseason, but they now need to find a way to strengthen the backcourt. One tantalizing way to do this would be targeting Collin Sexton in a possible sign-and-trade.

Sexton’s shiftiness, shooting, and scoring make him an interesting perimeter partner to Luka Doncic. He certainly could fill the Mavs’ Brunson-shaped void. A big three of Luka, Christian Wood, and Sexton would not be too shabby at all.