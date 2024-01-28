He'll direct and star in the biopic about the legendary performer.

A new Nat King Cole biopic is coming from director Colman Domingo.

Domingo is set to star in the new film that covers the iconic singer's life, Variety reports. This will be his directorial debut. Also, he is co-writing the script.

Cole was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 as one of the most famous jazz performers and vocalists. His hits include Let There Be Love, Unforgettable, Smile, and more. The artist sold more than 50 million records.

Domingo said, “I've been working on it quietly for a few years. It's something I'm looking forward to putting together with some great partners.”

Prior to working on this film, the director co-wrote Lights Out: Nate ‘King' Cole, a play that premiered at Geffen Playhouse. It focused on a Christmas Special from 1957 from Cole, the first time a Christmas special had an African American host.

Additionally, Domingo is set to play Michael Jackson's father, Joe Jackson, in a biopic. THR states the new movie is slated for release on April 18, 2025. Joe is a controversial figure in the pop star's history, considering how hard he pushed Michael and the rest of the family to perform at a young age.

Domingo stated about the Jackson film, “Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar's incredible transformation. After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown. There's something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late Uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael's essence is simply on another level.”

