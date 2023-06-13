Colon and Estudiantes meet in the Primera Division! Catch the Primera Division odds series here, featuring our Colon-Estudiantes prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Sabaleros (3-11-5) have just one win in the past six domestic games. Colon had a tight game in their visit to San Lorenzo last timeout, which resulted in a 0-0 deadlock.

Los Pincharratas (10-5-4) enjoyed a remarkable run this season, getting wins in Copa Argentina, Liga Profesional, and CONMEBOL Sudamericana. Estudiantes played out a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Bragantino six days ago.

Here are the Colon-Estudiantes soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Primera Division Odds: Colon-Estudiantes Odds

CA Colon de Santa Fe: +240

Club Estudiantes de La Plata: +120

Draw: +190

Over 2.5 Goals: +126

Under 2.5 Goals: -174

How to Watch Colon vs. Estudiantes

TV: Fanatiz, ViX

Stream: Paramount+, ViX+, Bet365, AFA Play, Onefootball, Fanatiz International

Time: 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT

Why Colon Can Beat Estudiantes

The home team only managed a goalless draw with San Lorenzo in the last match. Colon had 48% ball possession, nine total shots, and one corner kick in 90 minutes at Estadio Pedro Bidegain. Leonel Picco and Ignacio Chicco got yellow cards for Colon in that fixture.

Colon has had a disappointing season, as they rank 22nd in the standings after ending the previous season in seventh. Nestor Gorosito took over in February from the departed Marcelo Saralegui, but the incumbent has had mixed results in Santa Fe.

This now brings Colon without a win in four games. It has been a disappointing campaign for Colon and manager Nestor Gorosito has failed to match expectations. The team will be placing hopes heavily on the home form which is rather spectacular with eight unbeaten. In 10 games at the Elephants Cemetery, Colon has a 2-6-2 home record, getting 12 points, scoring 12 goals, and conceding 12.

There have been at least two goals scored by Colon in the recent five games against Estudiantes. The Tarpon Fishers are close to averaging a goal per game, so they hope to get on the scoring line in this match. Nevertheless, a good record at home puts Gorosito's men in good stead when they welcome title-chasing Estudiantes midweek. Colon still has a reason to believe that their eight-game unbeaten streak becomes nine on Tuesday.

Colon captain Paolo Goltz will continue to miss this game with a heel injury. Joaquin Ibanez is also out with a knee injury. Stefano Moreyra remains suspended after his sending-off in the 2-2 draw with Central Cordoba in round 18. Colon should build on their strengths, where they excel in coming back from losing positions, winning aerial duels, and stealing the ball from the opposition. Colon must match or exceed marks of 11.2 total shots, 4.6 corners, and 47.1% ball possession.

Gorosito is expected to continue with the 5-3-2 approach he has mostly utilised since taking charge in February. The possible starting XI for Colon are Ignacio Chicco, Facundo Garces, Gian Nardelli, Rafael Delgado, Eric Meza, Juan Alvarez, Baldomero Perlaza, Leonel Picco, Augusto Schott, Santiago Pierotti, and Ramón Abila. Abila should continue to add to his tally of six goals and three assists.

Why Estudiantes Can Beat Colon

The visitors have been in fine form, losing just four games all season and unbeaten since March. Eduardo Dominguez's men have played 11 games since losing 2-1 at Gimnasia La Plata on March 19, but they have turned it around in the subsequent three months. Including games in CONMEBOL Sudamericana, the Rat Stabbers are undefeated in the last 16 games.

Los Pincharratas have Dominguez to thank for turning the tide since replacing Abel Balbo three months back, with the predecessor let go amid a run of three defeats in six league games. With eight wins and three draws in the last 11 league games, Estudiantes are just nine points off River Plate atop the standings.

In their last fixture, Estudiantes drew 1-1 with RB Bragantino in the Copa Sudamericana after beating Barracas Central 5-2 at home. There seem to be no worries for Estudiantes as they have been magnificent in their run, Estudiantes have been able to register three wins in the last five games, have averaged well above one goal per game, and have averaged close to 2 goals per game in the last six domestic games.

Estudiantes should build on their good away form, which is ranked third among 28 other teams. The Students have a 4-3-2 away form, scoring nine goals and garnering 15 points in their travels. However, they must do this without Santiago Ascacibar, who is still is suspended after picking up an accumulation of yellow cards for the league's fourth-placed side. Midfielder Pablo Piatti is out until December, with the 34-year-old suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

Dominguez has altered his approach in recent weeks but could stick to the 4-3-2-1 system that secured a 5-2 triumph against Barracas Central in early June. The starting XI will likely feature Mariano Andujar, Leonardo Godoy, Luciano Lollo, Zaid Romero, Gastón Benedetti, Jorge Rodriguez, Franco Zapiola, Fernando Zuqui, Benjamín Rollheiser, Mauro Boselli, and Jose Sosa.

Boselli is looking to add to his tally of six goals and two assists. Rollhheiser has three goals and three assists for the team. Godoy has five goal involvements, while Ascacibar and Sosa combined for eight goals and assists.

Final Colon-Estudiantes Prediction & Pick

Colon will be trying to get back their momentum as they head back home. However, Los Pincharratas have been excellent since April and there are no signs of cooling down from the visitors. Lots of goals are expected with the Estudiantes coming up with a win,

Final Colon-Estudiantes Prediction & Pick: Estudiantes (+120), Over 2.5 goals (+126)