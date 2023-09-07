The Colorado Buffaloes were the talk of college football after Week 1. They hired Deion Sanders to turn around their once-renowned football program. Coach Prime responded by totally overhauling their roster and making over 80 transfers in the transfer portal. His hire and approach were met with a mixed bag; he didn't have much head coaching experience, but he did a tremendous job at Jackson State in the SWAC. But the questions took a backseat to the applause and acclaim Sanders and his Colorado football squad received and deserved after they took down the 17th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas, in Week 1.

Colorado won only one game last season. They've already matched that. And now they are favorites against an old rival: the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Nebraska also has a new coach at the helm in Matt Rhule, who is coming off a disappointing tenure as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers but was a successful college coach at Temple and Baylor before that. Nebraska lost their Week 1 tilt against the Minnesota Golden Gophers but led for most of the game. They may be down, but Nebraska won't be an easy out. That's one prediction.

There are a few more to make for this game, and here are some other bold predictions as Colorado faces Nebraska.

2) Travis Hunter accrues over 100 receiving yards again

If Colorado was the biggest winner of college football from a team standpoint, Travis Hunter was the biggest winner from an individual standpoint. Hunter played on both sides of the ball and played well over 100 snaps in total. He had a pick on defense and made an incredible touchdown-saving tackle a few plays before.

Travis Hunter was ridiculous … to make a chase down touchdown saving tackle from across the field and then an interception on the same drive Insane athleticism and stamina pic.twitter.com/vS6V9hWFj9 — Bobby Fijan (@bobbyfijan) September 3, 2023

And then, on offense, he was a target magnet. He hauled in 11 balls, tied for the most on the team with Jimmy Horn Jr., for 111 yards. The biggest reception was a 43-yarder that came on a crucial 3rd-and-16 deep in their own territory that led to an eventual Colorado touchdown.

SHEDEUR SANDERS HITS TRAVIS HUNTER FOR A HUGE 3RD DOWN CONVERSION. Colorado driving. pic.twitter.com/dxGthwcjw3 — Lincoln Heimbach (@LincHeimbachTSP) September 2, 2023

Travis Hunter was a monster and arguably the biggest reason why Colorado won last week. He took advantage of a TCU defense that saw a lot of players leave from last year's runner-up squad. Nebraska's defense isn't much to write home about either. They gave up on average 414 yards per game a year ago. They did allow only 251 to Minnesota last week, but that was Minnesota. Colorado's offense is much more potent. Hunter should be able to keep the good times rolling and deliver another great performance.

1) Colorado does NOT cover

Colorado is favored by three or 3.5 points depending on certain books, and the public is buying what Deion Sanders is selling. There is major action on Colorado covering the spread this week.

This Colorado action is insane. Never seen anything like this. I'll be shocked if Saturday's game is not the biggest bet college football regular season game in the history of @betonline_ag . There is now more cash on Colorado spread than the spread for all 32 NFL teams. pic.twitter.com/XsYDWleYkS — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) September 5, 2023

That's well and good, but it won't be easy to cover this spread. Nebraska is not bad. They haven't been particularly great record-wise over the last few years, but they are in every game. Nine of their 12 games last season were either wins or losses by a single possession. They did get their doors blown off by Michigan, Oklahoma, and Illinois, but those were all very good teams a year ago. If you take those games, along with Nebraska's 38-17 win over North Dakota, away and look at Nebraska's point differential on the year, it's positive. They were +2 in those eight games.

In other words, Nebraska is competitive but has had trouble finishing games.

Nebraska is now 2-14 in one-score finishes since the start of 2021. Genuinely incredible. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 1, 2023

Colorado should win this game since their offense is much more potent and by far the best unit on the field on Saturday. But Nebraska will keep it close, and their luck in tight games will turn at some point. That could happen as soon as this week.