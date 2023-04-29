Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Colorado Football program added Alabama transfer Jahquez Robinson in the transfer portal on Saturday, according to a tweet from On3 Sports.

A former 4-star recruit from Jacksonville, Florida, initially committed to Alabama offers from Oklahoma, South Carolina, NC State, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas, among others, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2020 class that featured quarterback Bryce Young and defensive end Will Anderson, the No. 1 and No. 3 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, respectfully.

Robinson recorded two tackles for the Crimson Tide last season. He took snaps in wins over Mississippi State and the Vanderbilt Commodores , recording 0.5 sacks as Alabama took a 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt in September.

Colorado’s 2023 recruiting class features 19 players who have signed their letters of intent, including 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain and three 4-star commitments. 33 transfers make up the team’s commitments in the portal, including 4-star linebacker Demouy Kennedy out of Alabama and a multitude of Jackson State transfers.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Colorado has now seen 46 scholarship football players enter the transfer portal in 2022-23, including 41 since head coach Deion Sanders took over the program, according to a Tuesday article from the Athletic.

The football program went 1-11 in the final season of head coach Karl Dorrell, taking one win over the California Golden Bears in October while adding on losses to four ranked opponents towards the end of the season, according to Sports Reference. They finished dead last in the Pac-12, taking spots behind the 3-9 Stanford Cardinal and Arizona in a conference that saw USC and Utah duke it out in the conference championship game.

Utah earned a 47-24 victory against the Trojans in the conference title matchup behind the 105 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns of freshman running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, who passed up an offer from Colorado’s 2020 class in favor of Texas, according to 247Sports.