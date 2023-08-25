Former Arizona State linebacker Juwan Mitchell has transferred to Colorado football to play for Deion Sanders. Mitchell played two years at Texas and two years at Tennessee before transferring to Arizona State this offseason. This is a very late transfer move for Mitchell, who was dismissed from the Arizona State football team earlier this month for undisclosed reasons.

Mitchell was a 3-star high school prospect, but he became an impact starter at two very strong programs. He led the Longhorns in tackles in 2020 and became an impact starter at Tennessee last year as well. Arizona State expected Mitchell to start, and his dismissal seemed like it was not for lack of talent.

“Juwan Mitchell is no longer with the team,” head coach Kenny Dillingham said, per ESPN. “Culture wins. It is very, very simple, culture wins. You are either going to practice how we practice, live how we live, be a good person, compete, say yes sir and no sir, open doors for people. Be genuinely a good person or do things right, or you are not.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Deion Sanders continues to add players through the transfer portal, even with Week 0 games on Saturday. Colorado's first game is Saturday, Sept. 2 against No. 17 TCU, the 2022 CFP runner-ups.

Sanders is redefining what a college football rebuild looks like. With the help of the transfer portal last year, Lincoln Riley turned USC football around faster than anyone thought was possible. But Riley mostly just brought in impact starters and reloaded the skill positions.

Colorado was by far the worst Power 5 team in the country last year. Sanders made it clear he wasn't going to tolerate that level of play, so he completely cleared house as soon as he got to Colorado. The Buffaloes have brought in 50 new players that were in different places a year ago, and 56 players transferred out from last year's roster.