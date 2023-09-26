Colorado football dipped to 3-1 after losing to No. 10 Oregon football this past Saturday, but Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still supporting Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

The Oregon loss is a tough reality check to a team that hoped to compete with the best in college football after starting 3-0. However the loss showed Colorado they still have work to do after Oregon rolled over their defense while Shedeur and the offense were limited all day. Still, Rodgers did a good job keeping things in perspective.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said, “Deion [Sanders] has created a lot of buzz, and when you create that much buzz, people want to see you fall. I applaud Deion because he sticks to his gun. He talks the talk, he walks the walk. He owns it when they get beat. He's brought a lot of excitement to the conference of champions.”

Both Sanders and Rodgers have in common that they do things their own way, and it often leads to success. Even if the two are currently facing some obstacles, it's almost inevitable they'll get back on track.

For Sanders and the Buffaloes, that includes trying to rebound from the loss when they face the USC Trojans this week. If the Buffaloes don't put up a stronger showing than they did versus Oregon, they'll likely be facing another long game.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is recovering from the torn achilles he sustained in Week 1. While he is still on the road to recovery, he hopes to return to lead the Jets next season.