Colorado football failed its toughest test of the Deion Sandera era on Saturday, suffering a blowout loss to Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The Buffaloes entered the highly anticipated clash ranked No. 19 in the country, undefeated following season-opening wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State. After their humbling 42-7 loss to the Ducks, though, Coach Prime and company's rise up the college football rankings ended with a major fall.

The latest AP poll was released on Sunday, with Colorado suddenly on the outside looking in at the top-25.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Colorado has fallen out of the AP Top 25 following their 42-6 loss to Oregon 😳 pic.twitter.com/DPq2MHa0j0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2023

Missouri, Kansas and Fresno State each entered the top-25 for the first time this season, ranked Nos. 23, 24 and 25, respectively, after wins on Saturday pushed them to 4-0 on the season. The Buffaloes received 32 points in Week 5 of the AP poll, third-most among unranked teams behind Kansas State and Kentucky.

Colorado was summarily embarrassed by the Ducks on Saturday, trailing 35-0 at halftime before the home team called off the dogs after intermission. While the absence of star two-way playmaker Travis Hunter certainly loomed large for the Buffs, they were clearly the inferior team in Eugene, getting dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Shedeur Sanders faced early pressure almost every time he dropped back to pass, but didn't look especially comfortable facing elite competition for the first time this season even when given time to throw.

While no doubt disappointed by his team's performance, Coach Prime isn't worried about Colorado's long-term trajectory. He knows it's only a matter of time until the Buffs are back in the rankings, acquitting themselves far better against perennial College Football Playoff contenders like Oregon.

“I analyze and I understand what we we’re up against and what we have and what we need,” Sanders said after the game. “One thing I can say honestly and candidly, you better get me right now. This is the worst we’re going to be.”