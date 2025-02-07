The Colorado Buffaloes are adding another NFL legend to their coaching staff. Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk is joining Deion Sanders’ staff as the team’s running backs coach, the program announced Thursday night.

Seven-time Pro Bowler and former NFL MVP Faulk will be the third Pro Football Hall of Famer on Colorado’s staff, joining head coach Deion Sanders and defensive assistant Warren Sapp. While this will be Faulk’s first official coaching role, his extensive playing experience and deep understanding of the game will give credibility to the Buffaloes' program.

Marshall Faulk joins Deion Sanders on the Colorado staff

Faulk, 51, had a stellar college career at San Diego State before being selected No. 2 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1994 NFL Draft. He won the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award that season and went on to become one of the greatest running backs in history. During his career with the Colts and St. Louis Rams, Faulk totaled 12,279 rushing yards, 19,154 scrimmage yards, and 136 touchdowns. He was instrumental in leading the Rams to a Super Bowl XXXIV victory as part of “The Greatest Show on Turf.”

His accolades include winning the 2000 NFL MVP award, three NFL Offensive Player of the Year titles, and leading the league in total touchdowns twice. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Faulk has never coached at the collegiate level but has previously worked as an analyst for the NFL Network alongside Sanders. In an interview with Front Office Sports earlier on Thursday, Faulk downplayed the idea of traditional coaching but expressed excitement about helping young athletes develop.

“Coaching, in a sense, nah, but helping these kids develop and get to the next level,” Faulk said. “We’re good friends, and whatever I can do to help [Sanders] out, I’m gonna do.”

The Buffaloes are coming off an impressive 9-4 season under Sanders, a significant improvement from their 4-8 record in 2023. The team was led by Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, both top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Faulk will replace Gary Harrell, who coached the team’s running backs the past two seasons. He will work alongside veteran assistant Tommie Robinson, who was recently named Colorado’s assistant running backs coach.

Beyond his on-field impact, Faulk could provide valuable financial education to players in the NIL era. Having worked in financial services in recent years, Faulk aligns with Sanders’ belief that student-athletes should receive financial literacy training.

With Faulk on board, the Buffaloes continue to build a staff rich in NFL experience, reinforcing Sanders’ commitment to preparing his players for success at the next level.