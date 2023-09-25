The Colorado Buffaloes did not have a very good weekend. By now, everyone has already heard about how the Oregon Ducks of Dan Lanning were able to humble Deion Sanders' Colorado football in Eugene. But perhaps not many know about an off-the-field incident following the Buffaloes' 42-6 loss to the Ducks that involved Colorado linebacker Brendan Gant.

While making his way to Colorado's locker room, Gant was caught on video taking the bandana off an Oregon fan in the stands and throwing it away.

Gant, however, would later realize how wrong his behavior was during that moment, as he decided to make an apology online.

“Yesterday after the game I made a wrong decision toward a fan outta frustration cause of a fan just being a fan,” Gant said in a statement he posted on X (formerly Twitter). “To that fanbase and more specifically that individual,I know better and to myself that was unacceptable and could have been avoided. I do apologize because that is not,” Gant added.

Just like every Colorado football player, coach, and supporter, Gant was clearly left utterly frustrated not just by the loss of the Buffaloes to Oregon but also by the lopsided manner of the game. The Buffaloes arrived in Eugene confident that they could take down Bo Nix and company, only to see the opposite of their lofty expectation play out on the field.

It is not about to get any easier for Colorado, as the Buffaloes are on a collision course againt Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans this coming Saturday.