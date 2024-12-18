Colorado football has lost one of their key veterans, as safety Trevor Woods has entered the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. He has 167 career tackles, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. During his senior year, he battled injuries and was only able to play in four games.



With Shilo Sanders at the safety spot as well, it shined the light away from Woods. Regardless, he's been a quality player ever since arriving in Boulder. For instance, he led the Pac-12 with 65 solo tackles during his sophomore campaign. For a safety, that's quite impressive.

This isn't the first defensive player that's entered the portal. Colorado football's All-Big-12 linebacker hopped in the portal earlier this week. A slew of moves for the Buffaloes is a byproduct of the transfer portal woes.

Colorado football safety Trevor Woods could make an impact elsewhere

Woods hasn't committed to a university yet but plenty could use the senior's leadership and veteran presence. He could stay in the Big 12 and join a team like Arizona or West Virginia, teams that need some help in the secondary. Or, he could take a gamble and join another Power 4 conference.



Programs in the ACC, Big 10 or SEC could use his skills. Not to mention, he's a two-sport athlete, playing in both baseball and football. However, the Buffaloes are in a bowl game and will be in the Alamo Bowl against BYU football. While he's eligible to play until he gets picked up by a university, Woods could be out the door before then.

Secondary help is always a hot commodity in the NCAA, especially going against high-octane offenses. Woods might not be a show stopper but he's proven to be effective. Any program that picks him up can have an instant morale boost in the secondary. In addition, they have someone who can start right away.