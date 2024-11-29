Colorado football took out all of their frustration from last Saturday's costly loss to Kansas on powerless Oklahoma State on Black Friday. Travis Hunter posted a sensational entry in what is projected to be a Heisman Trophy-winning season. Shedeur Sanders tossed five touchdowns in his final game on Folsom Field, and the defense stifled the Cowboys in the merciless 52-0 annihilation.

The Buffaloes basked in the Senior Day runaway, in what could be their last taste of action until bowl season begins. Their signature swagger exuded throughout Boulder, but one player, with revenge possibly on his mind, took things too far.

Colorado cornerback DJ McKinney intercepted a pass from Oklahoma State's Maealiuaki Smith early in the fourth quarter and brought it into the opposite end zone for a 13-yard score. He then decided to go back in time and act out an infamous touchdown celebration. McKinney, who played two seasons for the Cowboys before transferring to the Buffaloes in January, imitated the peeing dog celebration that most fans associate with wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Expand Tweet

Colorado football player DJ McKinney rubbed salt in wound

McKinney was understandably charged with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, just as Moore was when he engaged in the distasteful act in the 2019 Egg Bowl. The then-Ole Miss star scored with four seconds remaining in regulation to put his team within one point of Mississippi State before raising his leg a la a canine. An ensuing 15-yard penalty backed up the kicker and resulted in a missed extra point. An avoidable mistake cost the Rebels in the coveted annual showdown against their hated rivals.

Considering the consequences that came about from Moore's celebration, one would think that current college players condition themselves to refrain from breaking it out. Obviously, though, the lopsided complexion of the game persuaded McKinney to draw the flag anyway. One would have hoped that his shared past with the opposing squad would have convinced him to stay gracious after his triumphant moment.

DJ McKinney could be harboring some resentment for Oklahoma State, but there is a standard of respect that athletes and coaches are supposed to abide by, especially when a matchup's outcome is already determined. His pick-six was a strong statement on its own.

Colorado football (9-3) remains one of the most polarizing programs in the country, and this latest display will only underscore that label. The shenanigans will likely cease in the next 24 hours or so, as the team turns its attention to the rest of the Big 12 on what will be the most important day for the program in nearly a decade.