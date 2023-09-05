Colorado football took a bit of a hit on Tuesday when head coach Deion Sanders announced that safety Myles Slusher will not play this week against Nebraska, according to Brian Howell. Sanders did not specify the injury, rather saying that Slusher is “banged up.”

Slusher made six tackles in Colorado's upset win over TCU in Week 1, including the final defensive tackle that sealed the victory for the Buffaloes.

Slusher, like a lot of players on Colorado football's roster, transferred into the program this summer to play under Sanders. He spent the first three seasons of his college career with the Arkansas Razorbacks. He played in 23 games, starting 15, and had 93 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2 1/2 sacks, seven pass deflections and two interceptions with Arkansas.

Even though Slusher is a key player in Colorado's secondary, the Buffaloes have plenty of depth to make up for his absence. Slusher's injury carves out more playing time for the likes of Rodrick Ward and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig.

Colorado will get another good test with Nebraska coming to town for the Buffaloes' home opener. A raucous crowd is expected in Boulder, Colo. for the program's first home game under Deion Sanders, with ticket prices soaring after Colorado's win.

Unfortunately for Buffalo fans, they won’t get a chance to see Myles Slusher on the field. It remains to be seen how long he'll be sidelined, but with Colorado State coming to town following the Nebraska game, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Colorado be cautious with Slusher.