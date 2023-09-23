Coach Deion Sanders has helped turn the Colorado football program from a 1-11 disaster to a 3-0 start, but the Sanders' effect is also seeing significant financial benefits too. Thanks to the incredible buzz surrounding Coach Prime leading the Buffaloes, Colorado has raked in record numbers of merchandise sales, tickets and exposure.

Colorado Boulder's Chancellor Phil Distefano spoke on the effect the football team has had on the school, saying, “CU Boulder has been the epicenter of the national sports world, which has provided unprecedented exposure for our university across the country. I am impressed by the excitement that has permeated campus, which is less quantifiable but certainly as important as record-setting merchandise and ticket sales,” via Olivia Doak of The Denver Post.

CU Boulder spokesperson Steve Hurlbert added that the estimated value from pre-game coverages is $90.55 million. This figure comes almost a week after the Colorado-Colorado State game shattered ESPN's late night college football viewership record with 9.3 million people tuning in.

Along with the media shows and coverage, the impact of Colorado's success under Deion Sanders has brought tremendous growth for Colorado's local economies.