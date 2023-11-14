Colorado football coach Deion Sanders had a classy message to kids who stole from locker room during UCLA Bruins game

In the UCLA-Colorado football game several weeks ago, multiple Buffaloes’ players had thousands of dollars worth of their jewelry and possessions stolen during the game. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the suspects were high school recruits visiting UCLA, though none were on an official visit. The suspects were not named publicly.

Despite his players losing their valuables, Deion Sanders was empathetic to the kids for making a mistake and warned the public to avoid reacting too harshly toward them.

“Let’s not crucify and punish these high school kids,” Sanders said. “Whatever the punishment that comes along with it, let that be that. Let’s not the opportunities for the rest of their lives because of that mistake. Let’s make sure that those kids atone for what transpired but they don’t lose an opportunity to change their lives. They’re kids. They made a stupid, dumb, idiots mistake. Let’s pray for those kids man and lift them up,” via Jake Schwanitz.

The good news is several Buffaloes players had their stolen items returned to them. Following the incident, Sanders also called out the Rose Bowl and NCAA to do something about the incident. The Pasadena Police are still investigating the theft.

Including that loss to the Bruins, the Buffaloes have lost four straight games. At 4-6, Colorado football has to win both of their next two games versus Washington State and Utah for a chance to become bowl eligible. Washington State is tied with the Buffaloes and Cal for the second-worst record in the Pac-12, so that’s a winnable game for Colorado. However, taking down the No. 16 Utes will be a challenge.