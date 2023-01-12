Deion Sanders has no plans to coach in the NFL. The Pro Football Hall of Famer admitted as much as he starts his work with Colorado football.

The 55-year-old tactician has a good reason for doing so, though. The two-time Super Bowl winner pointed out that he has “no desire to coach rich men” and that he’d rather help young aspiring athletes fulfill their dreams.

“I’d rather have an impact on young men in need of direction,” Sanders shared, per Daily Loud.

Deion Sanders has established himself as one of the better coaches in college football, leading the Jackson State Tigers to their second straight SWAC Championship before his departure this 2022. With that said, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get offers from the NFL sooner rather than later. If he’s able to bring Colorado football back to relevance after a horrific season in the Pac-12, those potential interests should only intensify.

Unfortunately it looks like Sanders is closing the doors on a possible pro move as early as now. Of course a lot can happen in the future, but clearly, Coach Prime is enjoying working in the college football scene.

Sanders is currently building his roster with the Colorado Buffaloes, and he’s really committed to having a winning football team to his liking–even if it creates chaos with the team’s previous commits. For what it’s worth, Sanders even called himself as the recruiting king of college football