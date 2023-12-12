Colorado football coach Deion Sanders' ex Tracey Edmunds has decided to speak out about their breakup according to the latest reports.

The Colorado football team stumbled to a 4-8 season in 2023, but not before Coach Deion Sanders' team captured the hearts and minds of college football players, coaches and high school recruits everywhere.

The Buffaloes' hot start and win vs. former national runner-up TCU gave way to difficulties throughout the program as it revamps itself in hopes of winning a championship next season.

Former Colorado football players have revealed alleged ‘resentments' against Sanders and the Buffaloes' coaching staff. A parting message from Sanders to his ex-fiancee Tracey Edmunds was revealed.

On Sunday, December 10, People Magazine published an article on the Edmunds' decision to break up with Sanders.

“It Was My Decision,” Sanders' Ex Says

Edmunds is a 56-year-old film and TV producer who jointly announced her split with Sanders, also 56, last week.

“I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship, despite any different narratives being presented,” Edmonds said.

“I've chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve,” she added according to People.

December 3 Post Detailed Original Announcement

The original announcement stated that the breakup was a mutual decision.

The couple said in a joint statement they did so “with love in our hearts, respect for each other and appreciation for the time we've shared together.”

Sanders said the partnership was a “true blessing” to him.

“I appreciate the times we've shared and the laughs we've had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother,” Sanders wrote. “God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack!!!”

Sanders has five kids: Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shiloh, Shedeur and Shelomi; Shiloh and Shedeur Sanders are members of the Colorado football team. They were born to two separate mothers, Sanders' ex-wife Carolyn Chambers and second wife Pilar Biggers-Sanders.

Next season, Colorado football will play in the Big 12 Conference instead of the Pac-12 which it played in during the 2023 season under the man known as ‘Coach Prime' and the rest of his coaching staff.