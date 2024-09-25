On Saturday, head coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado football program picked up one of the most exciting wins of the young college football season at home vs Baylor. Despite trailing for most of the game, Sanders' son Shedeur completed a Hail Mary with no time left on the clock in regulation, sending the game into overtime, where Colorado eventually sealed the victory in walk off fashion.

The Buffaloes may not be perfect but they do currently sit at 3-1, meaning they're already 75 percent of the way to last year's win total just 25 percent of the way through their schedule.

Deion Sanders took great strides to improve the program this past offseason, including dipping into the transfer portal in search of more talent, particularly on the offensive line to help protect Shedeur.

Now, Sanders is firing back at critics who accused him of going in too heavy on the portal, per Kaiden Smith of On3.

“I know we get criticized for going in the portal, but if you talk about other teams and how much they went in the portal, it ranks right up there with everyone else,” Sanders said. “But we’re just the portal kings, it seems to be, and that’s not the case.”

He went on to talk about some of the in house talent that the Buffaloes have helped develop.

“We have a few freshmen playing and doing a phenomenal job right now,” he said. “I think I gave you a statistic one week of how many freshmen we played last year, even freshmen walk-ons. They got in there and got some experience.”

Can Colorado football make a bowl game?

The Colorado Buffaloes are already halfway to the required win total of six to become bowl eligible, with wins over Baylor, Colorado State, and North Dakota State.

While those opponents may not necessarily be the most eye-popping of competition, the Buffaloes are still finding ways to close games that they likely would have lost a season ago, and their improvements on the roster from the transfer portal are a large part of the reason why.

Meanwhile, Shedeur continues to play at an elite level and will likely be the second or third quarterback taken in the NFL Draft next April.

In any case, the Buffaloes will next take the field on Saturday on the road against Central Florida. That game is slated to kick off at 3:30 PM ET.