Count on cycling legend Lance Armstrong to put a smile on Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders' face.

Armstrong paid Sanders a visit in his Colorado football office this week. The former noticed there's an issue with the brakes and rear tire of Coach Prime's bicycle. After Lance Armstrong sized up the bike, he bluntly told Deion Sanders his brake is outdated. Armstrong pointed out modern bicycles use disc brakes.

Sanders admitted he hasn't been up to speed on modern bicycle technology, per Reach The People Media's Darius Sanders.

“I wouldn't know,” Deion Sanders politely told Lance Armstrong.

Lance Armstrong Fixed Coach Primes Bike In 3 Seconds 😂 https://t.co/llQDWOlspU pic.twitter.com/sJzgqqUGeV — The Darius Sanders (@KingDarius_NS) October 19, 2023

The seven-time Tour de France winner then suggested Sanders raise his bike's handlebars. The former then said, “I didn't have the little prostate saver” while pointing at the bicycle seat. Deion Sanders and his Colorado football staff busted up laughing after that punchline.

Lance Armstrong appeared on FOX's “Stars on Mars' this past summer. Armstrong, Marshawn Lynch, and Ronda Rousey formed a clique in one of the episodes.

For his part, an irate Deion Sanders lit into his team after they blew a commanding 29-0 lead against Stanford football last week. Stanford eventually won, 46-43.

“What we just did today was pathetic. All the love that you received, all the love that we received, oh, you're getting ready to see that flip. And don't get beside yourself on social media and start responding to the foolishness, because they're right. They're right,” Sanders said.

Deion Sanders and Colorado football hope to get back on track against No. 25 UCLA football on Saturday. Colorado football has lost three their past four games after a hot 3-0 start.