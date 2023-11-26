Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is losing a top quarterback recruit, but the school is still expected to be in the mix for him.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders lost a commitment to his program Sunday, but it may not be as bad as fans might think. Four-star quarterback recruit Antwann Hill Jr. de committed from the Buffaloes but Colorado is still expected to be in the mix for his services, per ESPN. Colorado just finished a disappointing 4-8 in the 2023 season.

Hill is considered one of the best quarterback recruits in the 2025 class, per ESPN's recruiting services. He had committed to Colorado in October. Hill had considered re classifying to the 2024 class and go to Colorado early, but it seems he's staying in the 2025 class and that led to his decision.

“Colorado is still a top priority for me,” Hill said, per ESPN. “I really just want to take the process slower and make sure I'm making the right decision for me and my family at the end of the day. I'm going to get back out there on the market and make the right decision.”

It's been a tough few days for Colorado. The Buffaloes lost their final game of the season to Utah, and finished a disappointing season 4-8 after starting out 3-0. The Buffaloes are also moving on from one of their assistant coaches as tight ends coach Tim Brewster announced Sunday he's leaving the program. A few weeks ago, Colorado lost another prized recruit when wide receiver Winston Watkins rescinded his commitment to the school.

But all is not yet lost. The Buffaloes are expected to work in the transfer portal this off-season to help shore up the team as it moves back to the Big 12 conference after spending more than a decade in the Pac-12. Coach Deion Sanders is also rumored to be bringing in NFL defensive legend Warren Sapp as an assistant coach. The school hasn't confirmed that move.

Deion Sanders is certainly making moves to get the Buffaloes back on the right track.