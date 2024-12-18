Just like he did last season, Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders is on the hunt for a new batch of contributors in the transfer portal. On Wednesday evening, Sanders added to that tally by landing a commitment from former Oklahoma defensive back Makari Vickers, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Vickers spent the last two seasons with the Sooners but failed to ever really crack the defensive back rotation and make a big impact for Brent Venables and company. During his time in Norman, Vickers recorded nine total tackles and one pass breakup. He will step into a Colorado defensive back room that is losing starting safeties Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders along with corners Preston Hodge and Travis Hunter.

In just a few days, Sanders has added a handful of players from around the nation in an attempt to restock the cupboard in Boulder. The Buffs added a pair of defensive tackles in Alabama's Jehiem Oatis and Fresno State's Gavriel Lightfoot while also picking up a proven contributor in Jacksonville State linebacker Reginald Hughes.

On the offensive side, Sanders added a proven interior lineman in center Carter Monroe out of Louisiana-Monroe and an intriguing tight end in Zach Atkins from the FCS ranks before making his first big splash on Wednesday.

Former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter committed to Colorado shortly after his visit to Boulder and gives the Buffs a potential bridge option for next season while highly-touted recruit Julian Lewis learns the ropes at the college level.

Salter was a superstar at Liberty in 2023, amassing nearly 4,000 total yards of offense with 44 total touchdowns and six interceptions. He had a down season in 2024, but playing with a talented crop of wide receivers and an offensive line that will presumably take another step forward in 2025 should allow the dual-threat signal caller to thrive.

Sanders certainly isn't done making moves, and he already has a number of esteemed portal targets in Boulder for visits. Former North Carolina State wide receiver KC Concepcion was in Boulder earlier this week, and former Florida International receiver Eric Rivers will be on campus shortly before Christmas. Rivers finished in the top five in the nation in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2024, so Sanders and the rest of his staff will be pushing hard to land him.