It's been five weeks into Deion Sanders' first season coaching Colorado football and some fans are talking about Boulder locking him up permanently. After Sanders has led the school to a 3-2 start and brought in record viewership to the Buffaloes, talk of Sanders signing a lifetime contract contract extension has emerged.

Though Sanders has stated his desire to stay with Colorado football for the long run, he isn't ready to commit for the rest of his life.

“That’s a wonderful gesture. I love it. But I’m smart enough to know and old and wise enough to know that that can flip on you instantaneously,” Sanders said Tuesday. “The fan only blows when you hot. My mama said that. Not me. So if y’all want to get mad, get mad at my mama,” via David Ubben of The Athletic.

"The fan only blows when you hot. My momma said that, not me." 😂 Coach Prime on a lifetime contract with Colorado. pic.twitter.com/HQu8A5fxAB — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) October 3, 2023

Right now, Deion Sanders is on a five-year $5.5 million/year contract with Colorado. He already led the Buffaloes to wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State before losses to Oregon and USC. After the Buffaloes went 1-11 last year, Sanders has turned around the team and brought in more top-recruits than the school had seen in years.

Still, Deion is keeping his options open. While he is likely the most loved person in Colorado right now, that can easily change if things go south for the team at any point in his tenure. He also may want the opportunity to coach another school or in the NFL, even if he denies that now. If he does pursue another option, there are plenty of other schools and franchises who would be happy to hire him.