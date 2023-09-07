During the fourth quarter of Colorado football's game against TCU on Saturday, running back Trey Sanders was on the ground with an injury, and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders went out to give some words of encouragement to Sanders. Deion Sanders detailed why he went out and gave Trey Sanders that encouragement in what ended up being a tight game.

“I walked over to him because he was a kid that wanted to come here,” Deion Sanders said, according to On3 Sports. “The reason I didn't take him was because he sustained some significant injuries… But I still had love for the kid because he wanted to play for us.”

Deion Sanders went into what he said to him as well.

“So, I went out there and I said, ‘Son, now you know if you don't get up, they ain't got a chance. So I want you to get your butt up and get back in this game and be dominant like you've been,'” Deion Sanders said, according to On3 Sports. “That's what I told him. I wanted the kid to be dominant. His last name's Sanders, first of all, and he was the No. 2 on offense. That's what the conversation was.”

Trey Sanders rushed for 46 yards and three touchdowns in the game, but it was not enough for the TCU football program. Deion Sanders' Colorado football program made a statement and won 45-42 in his first game as head coach of the program.

Colorado faces Nebraska at home this week, while TCU is facing Nicholls.