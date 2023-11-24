Coach Prime's recently added recruit could add much needed support to the secondary — though his offensive skills shined in high school.

Despite five straight losses and a 4-7 record that has left them far out of bowl eligibility, University of Colorado football fans were delighted by a key recruiting commitment on Thanksgiving Day. ESPN's Tom VanHaaren is reporting that the school has received a commitment from two-way athlete Kamron Mikell. In addition to dispelling recent rumors he could be eyeing the coaching vacancy at Texas A&M, the move is proof Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is serious about the program's future.

It's not yet clear which position — or positions — the 6'1, 181-pound Mikell will play at Colorado. The Georgia native has been lauded by scouts for his breakneck speed. While he has made appearances in high school as quarterback, wide receiver, and running back, he may be best suited to the college game as a defensive back, according to various reports. Before committing to Colorado, Mikell had official visits with several big-name programs since mid-September, including Texas A&M, Tennesee, South Carolina, and Florida.

Sanders has employed players on both offense and defense with successful results during his first season at Colorado. The Buffaloes' most successful two-way player this season is sophomore Travis Hunter, who has three interceptions as a cornerback complemented by four touchdowns lining up as a wide receiver.

Pass protection has been a major program for Deion Sanders' team all season. Colorado has allowed opponents 408.5 yards per game this season, which ranks 103rd in FBS competition. The Buffaloes have also allowed 2.5 passing touchdowns per game in 2023, with ranks 130th among all 133 FBS programs.

Mikell's cousin and Statesboro High School teammate Amontrae Bradford is also among Colorado football's committed recruits for 2024.